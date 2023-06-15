Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: NDRF rescue teams deployed, Dwarkadhish temple closed, 76 trains cancelled; top points

As Cyclone 'Biparjoy' is less than 180 kilometres from the Gujarat coast, more than 74,000 people living in vulnerable areas have been evacuated. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Biparjoy is expected to make landfall near Jakhau port as a "very severe cyclonic storm" with maximum wind speed reaching up to 150 kilometres per hour.

So far 74,345 people have been moved to temporary shelters in eight coastal districts of Kutch, Jamnagar, Morbi, Rajkot, Devbhumi Dwarka, Junagadh, Porbandar and Gir Somnath.

Director General of IMD, Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra, in an interview with news agency ANI, said that Biparoy is a very severe cyclonic storm with damaging potential. This will be the second cyclone to hit the state in two years after 'Tauktae' in May 2021.

Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat on alert ahead of Biparjoy's landfall

1. As per the government, 15 teams of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), 12 teams of SDRF (State Disaster Response Force), 115 teams of state road and building department, and 397 teams of the state electricity department have been deployed in different coastal district.

Apart from local administration and police, four teams of NDRF and five teams of SDRF, Army, Coast Guard and BSF (Border Security Force) are on standby for rescue and relief post-cyclone.

2. Meanwhile, the two most famous temples of Gujarat -- Dwarkadhish temple in Devbhumi Dwarka and Somnath temple in Gir Somnath district -- will remain closed on Thursday for devotees and visitors.

3. The Western Railway has said that 76 trains have been cancelled, 36 short-terminated and 31 short-originated as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and train operations.

4. Border Security Force (BSF) has made adequate preparations to combat any challenges arising out of the impending storm. The Inspector General of BSF Gujarat, Ravi Gandhi visited the coastal areas of Bhuj and took stock of the preparedness to deal with any situation. In an interview with ANI, he said the forces are alert with full preparations.

5. Officials and ministers have reviewed the availability of oxygen, ventilators and critical care beds in Kutch district government hospitals, trust-run hospitals and other hospitals in the region. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya interacted with the drivers of 108 emergency ambulance service in Kutch and stated that "their enthusiasm and support have been a confidence booster".

