Cyclone Biparjoy update: Weather to be impacted in Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Amit Shah cancels Telangana visit

Cyclone Biparjoy latest news: Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make its landfall near the Jakhau Port in Gujarat’s Kachchh district today evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the intensity of rainfall will increase as the cyclone approaches Gujarat coast on June 15. The Met department added isolated parts of Kachchh, Jamnagar, and Devbhumi Dwarka are likely to witness extremely heavy downpour.

Not only Gujarat, cyclone Biparjoy will also impact weather conditions in states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, and Delhi. So far, 74,435 people have been evacuated to safe places in eight Gujarat districts most likely to be impacted by the cyclone. Of these, 4,604 have been evacuated in Junagadh, 34,300 in Kutch, 10,000 in Jamnagar, 3,469 in Porbandar, 5,035 in Devbhoomi Dwarka, 1,605 in Gir Somnath, 9,243 in Morbi and 6,089 in Rajkot, as per the Gujarat government.

Total 33 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Gujarat and Maharashtra. Of these, 18 teams are deployed in various districts of Gujarat, one has been deployed in Diu, and 14 teams have been stationed in Maharashtra.

Cyclone Biparjoy updates: Here are top developments so far

1. Rain with strong winds is likely in adjoining areas of Delhi-NCR due to the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy.

2. Cyclone Biparjoy can lead to rain and thunderstorm in Rajasthan’s Udaipur and Jodhpur on June 15. Southwestern Rajasthan may also witness winds at a speed of 45-55 kmph on June 16.

3. The weather department also predicted heavy rainfall in Jodhpur, Ajmer, and Udaipur and adjoining areas till June 17.

4. Thunder with lightning is likely at some places over Shahdol, Jabalpur, Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Khandwa, Khargone, Burhanpur, Sagar, Rewa, Satna, Chhatarpur, Raisen, Bhopal, and Sehore districts in Madhya Pradesh.

5. Tourists have been banned from visiting beaches in Goa.

6. Home Minister Amit Shah has cancelled his Telangana visit on Thursday in view of Cyclone Biparjoy that has impacted

7. Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan adversely. Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said Shah will monitor the rescue operations in these states.



8. The Met Department warned fishermen to not venture along and off the north Gujarat coast from June 15-16. The weather office said north Gujarat coast could witness squally winds with speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph.

9. The weather department added gale winds with speed reaching 120-140 kmph gusting to 155 kmph are also very likely to prevail over the area.



10. Fishing operations have also been suspended in east central and adjoining west central Arabian Sea till Thursday.

Cyclone Biparjoy is the second cyclone in Gujarat in two years after Cyclone Tauktae in May 2021.

