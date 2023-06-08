Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify in next 48 hrs; rains likely in these parts of Gujarat from June 9-11 

Cyclone Biparjoy will intensify further in the next 48 hours and move towards northwest India during the next 3 days, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department tweeted early morning on Thursday: “VSCS BIPARJOY over east central Arabian Sea, lay centered at 2330hrs IST of 07 Jun, 2023 near lat 13.6N & long 66.0E, about 870km west-southwest of Goa, 930km SW of Mumbai. It would intensify further gradually during next 48 hrs and move nearly north-northwestwards during next 3 days.”

Furthermore, the IMD also predicted a “mild” monsoon onset over Kerala and “weak” progress beyond the southern peninsula under its influence. The Met Department said conditions are favourable for monsoon onset in Kerala within the next two days. A delay in monsoon onset over Kerala is usually associated with a delay in onset over the southern states and Mumbai.

In mid-May, the IMD predicted monsoon might arrive in Kerala by June 4. Private weather monitoring agency Skymet Weather predicted monsoon onset over the southern state on June 7 with an error margin of 3 days on either side. The southwest monsoon arrived in the southern state on May 29 last year, June 3 in 2021, June 1 in 2020, June 8 in 2019 and May 29 in 2018.

Weather experts believe that a delay in monsoon onset over Kerala does not impact the total rainfall over the country during the season. The IMD earlier stated that India is expected to get normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season despite evolving El Nino conditions.

Northwest India is expected to see normal to below-normal rainfall; east and northeast, central, and south peninsula are expected to receive normal rainfall. Rainfall less than 90 per cent of the long-period average is considered 'deficient', between 90 per cent and 95 per cent is 'below normal', between 105 per cent and 110 per cent is 'above normal' and more than 100 per cent is 'excess' precipitation.

