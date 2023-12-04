Cyclone Michaung: Mugger crocodile spotted on Chennai road amid flooding, video goes viral

Amidst the heavy rainfall and flooding due to Cyclone Michaung that has affected Chennai, a mugger crocodile was spotted on a flooded road in the Perungalathur area. The video of the crocodile, which quickly went viral on social media, showed the reptile crossing the road and then disappearing in the surrounding bushes.

The video was taken by a commuter while sitting in a car and it also shows that two men were slowing down their bike after seeing the reptile on the road.

Tamil Nadu Forest Secretary Supriya Sahu has appealed to residents to remain calm and assured them that the wildlife division is actively managing the situation to prevent any potential threats.

Many are tweeting about this video.There are a few mugger crocodiles in several of the water bodies in Chennai. These are shy elusive animals and avoid human contact. This one has come out as the water has overflown due to massive rains under the impact of #CycloneMichuang please… https://t.co/qY8aTEdfaw — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) December 4, 2023

“Many are tweeting about this video. There are a few mugger crocodiles in several of the water bodies in Chennai. These are shy elusive animals and avoid human contact. This one has come out as the water has overflown due to massive rains under the impact of Cyclone Michuang please do not go close to water bodies. There is no possibility of harm to humans if these animals are left alone and unprovoked. No need to panic. Wildlife division has been alerted and they are on the job to avoid any untoward incident," she wrote on X.

Chennai is witnessing huge disruptions to traffic flow, leading to the closure of several subways. Cyclone Michaung, which intensified into a severe cyclonic storm on Monday, December 4, has unleashed torrential rainfall in Chennai, causing widespread flooding, disrupting air travel.

Several flights’, both arrivals and departures, were grounded due to the heavy rains and strong winds. Flight operations at the Chennai airport have been suspended till 11pm on Monday. The storm is expected to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh on December 5.

The severe cyclonic storm is expected to reach the West Central Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by Monday forenoon, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)

"It is likely to intensify gradually and move nearly northwards almost parallel and close to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla during forenoon of December 5 as a 'Severe Cyclonic Storm' with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph," the weather agency said.

Also Read: Cyclone Michaung forces US Consulate in Chennai to cancel all visa appointments; VFS Global shares advisory