Cyclone Nisarga to move towards Maharashtra, Gujarat by June 3; all you need to know

The low pressure area over southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep may intensify further into a cyclonic storm over subsequent 24 hours, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. Nisarga cyclone is very likely to move nearly northwards initially till June 2 morning and then recurve north-northeastwards and reach north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts around June 3 morning, it added. On May 20, Cyclone Amphan damaged the West Bengal Bangladesh coast.

"Squally wind, speed reaching 45 to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph, very likely to prevail over Southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area and along and off Kerala coast during next 48 hours," IMD said in the bulletin. It will gradually increase to 65 to 75 km per hour gusting to 85 kmph over east central Arabian Sea and along Karnataka south Maharashtra coasts from June 2. It is expected to further reach 110 km per hour by June 3.

"A low pressure area formed near southeast Arabian Sea & Lakshadweep today. We are expecting that it will transform into depression tomorrow and into cyclonic storm day after. It will move towards north and reach near Gujarat & north Maharashtra coast by the evening of June 3," said IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra.

Fishermen out at sea were also advised by IMD to return to coasts by today. The fishermen were advised not to venture into the west-central Arabian Sea along and off South Oman-Yemen coasts during the next 24 hours, it noted.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of IMD's Regional Weather Forecasting Centre said that the creation of a low pressure system in the Arabian Sea and its movement towards the Gujarat coast is expected to bring moisture to Delhi NCR and northwest India from June 3.

Also read: Lockdown 5.0: Fifth phase of coronavirus lockdown from June 1, all you need to know about unlock 1.0

Also read: CBDT notifies Income Tax Return forms for FY 2020-21; check details here