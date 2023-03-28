Dalai Lama names US-born Mongolian boy third highest leader in Buddhism: All about him

Dalai Lama has named an eight-year-old Mongolian boy born in the United States the 10th Khalkha Jetsun Dhampa Rinpoche - the third highest rank in Tibetan Buddhism, reported the Times.

The Dalai Lama was clicked with the chosen boy at a ceremony on March 8 in Dharamshala, where the Buddhist leader lives in exile, the report said.

The eight-year-old boy is the son of a university professor and has a twin brother. In addition, he is the grandson of a former Mongolian member of parliament.

The report said that announcement of the ceremony was received with excitement and apprehension as the threat of China's displeasure over the move lingers.

This move of giving the title to the boy as the third-highest lama is likely to upset China as it has always maintained that it will only recognise the Buddhist leader chosen by Beijing.

When the Dalai Lama had named the 11th Panchem Lama in 1995, Chinese authorities kidnapped him and his family, and he was never seen or heard of again.

The Panchen Lama is the second most important spiritual leader in Tibetan Buddhism. After his kidnapping, the Chinese authorities went ahead and replaced the Panchen Lama with its own candidate.

