Dalai Lama’s video asking boy to ‘suck his tongue’ goes viral; sparks outcry

A video of Tibetan leader, the Dalai Lama, asking a minor boy to ‘suck his tongue’ has gone viral on social media, triggering severe backlash.

In the video that has triggered a fierce debate, the Dalai Lama can be seen kissing a minor boy on his lips. The boy had gone to the Dalai Lama to pay his respects. In the undated video, one can see the Dalai Lama then asking the boy to ‘suck his tongue’ as he sticks his tongue out, and pulling the boy towards him.

His action drew laughter from the audience present at the venue. The reaction, on social media, however, could not have been any more different.

Netizens took to Twitter to criticise the revered leader, questioning the sequence of events.

“This is an alarming scene! The Dalai Lama, who has had ties to NXIVM in the past, caught on camera trying to make advances to an Indian boy. You can clearly see the boy's body language as he yanks back the first time, then throws his head upward as the Dalai-Lama says "SUCK MY TONGUE",” said a user, while another said, “Utterly shocked to see this display by the #DalaiLama. In the past too, he’s had to apologize for his sexist comments. But saying - Now suck my tongue to a small boy is disgusting.”

“So the Dalai Lama is kissing an Indian boy at a Buddhist event and even tries to touch his tongue. He actually says "suck my tongue". Now why would he do that?” questioned a user, while yet another one asked, “Why is the Dalai Lama fondling this young boy and asking him to “suck his tongue”?”

“This is disgusting and appears to be a case of child molestation,” said another user, while a user called this ‘a new era of utter depravity’.

This comes weeks after the Dalai Lama named an 8-year-old Mongolian boy, born in the US, the 10th Khalkha Jetsun Dhampa Rinpoche - the third highest rank in Tibetan Buddhism. A ceremony involving both the Dalai Lama and young boy was held in Dharamshala on March 8.

