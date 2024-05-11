scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
Dazzling northern lights display across UK, US skywatchers await to witness the mesmerising Aurora

Feedback

Dazzling northern lights display across UK, US skywatchers await to witness the mesmerising Aurora

The NOAA had issued a rare alert on Thursday, forewarning of the solar storm's impact, which is expected to persist until the weekend. This unusual solar disturbance carries the potential to disrupt communication systems, GPS, and satellite transmissions.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The aurora borealis, also known as the 'northern lightsâ, are seen over The Roaches near Leek, Staffordshire, Britain, May 10, 2024. REUTERS/Carl Recine The aurora borealis, also known as the 'northern lightsâ, are seen over The Roaches near Leek, Staffordshire, Britain, May 10, 2024. REUTERS/Carl Recine

A powerful solar storm recently energised the Earth's magnetosphere, illuminating the skies with the mesmerising phenomenon of Aurora Borealis, commonly known as the Northern Lights, across various regions in the UK.

The celestial phenomenon, forecasted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)'s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) as the most potent event since 2003, captivated skywatchers with a spectacular display of nature's beauty.

The NOAA had issued a rare alert on Thursday, forewarning of the solar storm's impact, which is expected to persist until the weekend. This unusual solar disturbance carries the potential to disrupt communication systems, GPS, and satellite transmissions. The heightened solar activity generates auroras that are displayed across the Earth's poles.

From the picturesque landscapes of Scotland to the vibrant streets of London, Wales, and England, the UK's night sky displayed a rare and unforgettable experience, leaving the local populace in awe. Experts highlight that these lights are typically most visible near the poles, where the magnetic field is most intense.

However, when solar particles collide with the Earth's magnetic field, it results in a particularly dazzling spectacle, surpassing the usual brilliance. The vibrant colors observed are a result of these particles interacting with gases in the atmosphere, painting the sky with a diverse palette.

Furthermore, officials indicated that individuals in the United States, stretching as far south as Alabama and Northern California, might also have the opportunity to witness the northern lights this weekend.

A space scientist from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration emphasised the potential for a remarkable aurora display, speaking to CBS News, "If you happen to be in an area that is dark, cloud-free, and relatively free from light pollution, you may witness a rather impressive aurora display. This celestial gift from space weather is truly the aurora."
 

Published on: May 11, 2024, 1:27 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement