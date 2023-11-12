Deepotsav 2023: Ayodhya lights up with 22 lakh diyas on Diwali eve; check pictures

Ayodhya Deepotsav 2023: More than 22 lakh diyas were lit up on the banks of the Saryu river in Ayodhya during the seventh edition of the Deepotsav on the eve of Diwali on Saturday, setting a new Guinness World record for lighting the highest number of lamps simultaneously at the same place.

A total of 25,000 volunteers lit 22,23 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) at 51 ghats of Ram Ki Paidi along the river; this is 6.47 lakh more than last year.

After Guinness Book of World Records representatives, who used drones to count the lamps, announced the title of the world record, Ayodhya erupted with the chants of 'Jai Shri Ram'. Since the city was given the award yesterday, social media has been buzzing with posts appreciating the visual spectacle from Ayodhya. Diplomats from 54 countries also attended the grand celebration in Ayodhya.

UP Governor Anandiben Patel, State Ministers Rakesh Sachan and Jaiveer Singh, and UP Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, among others, attended the aarti.

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports of India, Anurag Thakur, Sambit Patra, Chairman of the board of directors of the India Tourism Development Corporation and several other politicians posted pictures and videos of the celebration on X (formerly known as Twitter).



Here are some of the best visuals from the celebration:

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, greeted the people of Ayodhya after being awarded a certificate by the Guinness Book of World Records.

Adityanath said during the celebrations, "When the programme for the Deepotsav began, it felt as if every person had only one wish, and that was the construction of the temple (Ram Temple)..." "The construction of lord Ram's temple (Ram Temple) strengthens the foundation of 'Ram Rajya', which was established in India by Prime Minister Modi in the last 9.5 years,” he added.