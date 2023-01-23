‘Definitely living in a simulation,' says YouTuber who hugged Elon Musk after waiting for months

Fidias Panayiotou, a YouTuber who claims to be a self-confessed fan of billionaire Elon Musk and has spent months chasing him down for a hug, has finally gotten his wish. On National Hugging Day, he shared a photo with the SpaceX and Tesla founder on Twitter and wrote, "We are definitely living in a simulation Elon Musk! Happy National Hugging Day everyone."



For the uninitiated, Fidias, as he is better known, documented his journey while setting up tents outside Musk's SpaceX and Tesla offices and carrying a sign that read, "Hug me, Elon," while dressed as a bluebird.

We are definitely living in a simulation @elonmusk ! Happy National Hugging Day everyone pic.twitter.com/uVzxTwHrDJ — Fidias (@Fidias0) January 21, 2023



It all began a few months ago, when the YouTuber had decided to camp outside Musk's office in order to receive a hug from him. He kept everyone up to date on his progress. Musk initially did not respond to the incident. Things picked up speed during the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, when a group of kids asked him to hug the YouTuber.

You should thank to that kid in Qatar worldcup final he did good job convincing @elonmusk to meet you! Finally 🔥💥 — Ahmad Tariq (@ahmadtariq07) January 21, 2023



Fidias’ tweet received huge likes and comments.



A Twitter user wrote, "You should thank to that kid in Qatar World Cup final he did good job convincing Elon Musk to meet you! Finally." And Musk agreed.



“Oh wow, it finally happened! Congrats, man! I know you’ve been working on that for months!” another user said. “Wow. You are the definition of determination,” said another. “Fidias get coconut head, determination is an understatement,” a user wrote.



“You should thank to that kid in Qatar worldcup final he did good job convincing @elonmusk to meet you! Finally,” a user recalled. Musk also replied to the tweet and wrote, “True.”



Fidias posts videos of himself pulling stunts and pranks while travelling the world. He has more than 2.05 lakh Instagram followers.

Also Read: 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' teaser Twitter review: Sara Ali Khan fails to impress