Light rains, high wind speed improve Delhi's air quality; pollution level may come down on Friday

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) improved considerably on Thursday, bringing much-needed respite to the residents in the national capital.

The light rains and high wind speed of up to 20 to 25 kmph helped bring the pollution levels down to some extent. The overall AQI of Delhi stood at 314 on Friday, categorised under 'poor' category.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe.

According to the government's System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI is expected to improve further if Delhi receives sufficient rainfall.

As per the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) prediction, Friday will witness improvement in the pollution level with "partly cloudy sky". Possibility of very light rain/thundershowers. Shallow/moderate fog in the morning, it said.

Delhi's AQI improved considerably from 'very poor' to 'poor' on Thursday. The PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels also dipped.

Particulate matter also known as particle pollution or PM is microscopic solid or liquid matter suspended in the air. It is made up of several components comprising metals, soil, acids such as nitrates and sulphates, organic chemicals and dust particles.

