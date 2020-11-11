Delhi air pollution: One or more sick in 73% households in NCR

Not that it is any kind of consolation, but if you are feeling a bit under the weather because of the rise in pollution, you are not alone. A survey has found that 73 per cent of households in Delhi-NCR have one or more individuals who are suffering from pollution ailments. Cold, cough, sore throat, headache, burning eyes and respiratory issues are some of the ailments people in these cities are suffering from.

The LocalCircles survey has found that a staggering 85 per cent of households in Delhi have one or more individuals suffering from these pollution ailments, while the percentage is lesser in other NCR cities, albeit extremely worrying -- 68 per cent in Noida, 66 per cent in Faridabad, 62 per cent in Gurugram, and 43 per cent in Ghaziabad. For Delhi, this percentage has risen to 85 per cent this month from 65 per cent in October.

The rising pollution will end up acting as a dampener to the region's Diwali plans but not so much when it comes to some retail therapy.

When asked if they would socialise this Diwali considering the abysmal AQI and the increasing coronavirus cases, only 22 per cent of Delhi residents said they would. Only 22 per cent in Ghaziabad, 20 per cent in Gurugram, 25 per cent in Noida and 50 per cent in Faridabad said they would socialise this Diwali. "The aggregate views of citizens suggest that only 25% of residents of Delhi-NCR will socialise this Diwali given the double-threat posed by air pollution and the likelihood of getting infected with COVID-19 on the present air quality conditions," stated the survey.

When it comes to visiting markets for a bit of Diwali shopping, the figures were a bit higher. In Delhi 29 per cent said they would visit markets and malls for Diwali shopping, while the figures were at 22 per cent in Noida, 44 per cent in Ghaziabad, 43 per cent in Gurugram and 66 per cent in Faridabad, taking the aggregate to 36 per cent.

An earlier survey by LocalCircles had found that 79 per cent of people in Delhi-NCR were in favour of a firecracker ban due to rising air pollution.

The survey was conducted across the five cities and had over 35,000 responses. The survey had 69 per cent male respondents and 31 per cent female respondents.

