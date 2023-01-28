Delhi cold wave update: City may experience light rain on Sunday

Delhi is expected to experience light rainfall on January 29, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Additionally, cloudy skies are anticipated for the following four to five days.



IMD predicted that the current western disturbance may bring light rain on January 29.



IMD also issued an orange alert on January 29 and 30 for Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. An orange alert is issued when there is isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall for three days in a row.



“Light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall over east Uttar Pradesh on January 29 and 30 and over Rajasthan on January 28 and 29 while isolated light rainfall also likely over Delhi on January 29,” the IMD said.



Delhi has not yet experienced any rain this winter. It was attributed by the meteorological department to the absence of potent western disturbances in November and December.



The city experienced the highest January rainfall since 1901 last year when the city received 82.2 mm rainfall.



The temperature in Delhi and its surrounding areas dropped by 7 degrees Celsius on January 27. Temperatures are expected to fall even further in the coming days.



On Friday, the minimum temperature at Safdarjung was 8.4°C, which is 6.8 degrees lower than normal. Similarly, today's minimum temperature in Palam was 8.2°C.



The Meteorological Department predicts a 3-to-5-degree drop in most parts of north-west India by January 28. Following that, the temperature can rise by 3 to 5 degrees in two days. Madhya Pradesh will experience a temperature drop of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius until January 28. There will be no change in temperature in Maharashtra until January 29.



A cold wave is expected to sweep through western Rajasthan and remote areas of Punjab. In the morning, dense to very dense fog is expected to persist in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh.



For the next 48 hours, dense fog is expected in Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

