Delhi coronavirus: Three more red zones added; check out complete list

The Delhi government added three more containment zones taking the number of containment zones in the national capital to 87. Gali No. 2, 3 and 4 in Devli Extension under South District and in South-East District H.No. F-138 and F-139 in Gali No. 1 under Harsh Vihar of Hari Nagar Extension were declared as COVID-19 hotspots. The third area to be declared a containment zone was H.No 300 in Gali No. 3 to H.No 739/16 under Krishna Puri Main Road in Mandawali.

The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital has risen lately. As per the health ministry report, Delhi reported 2,156 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 47 deaths so far. In view of the rising number of coronavirus cases, the Aam Aadmi Party government has started the use of rapid antibody test kits in the containment zones.

Here is a list of Delhi's 87 hotspots:

Malviya Nagar: Entire affected street near Gandhi Park

L 1, Sangam Vihar: Entire affected street of Gali No 5, 6 & 7

Deoli Extension: The affected area around H. No.A-176,

Mahavir Enclave: Gali No. 5 & 5A, H-2 Block, Bengali Colony

Dinpur Village

Dwarka Sector 11: Shahjahanabad society, plot no 1

Nizamuddin: Markaz Masjid, Nizamuddin Basti and Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas

Madanpur Khadar: Mehela Mohalla

Madanpur Khadar Extension: Gali No. 16, Kachhi Colony

Zakir Nagar: Area of Street/Gali No. 18 to 22 and nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid of Zakir Nagar 10 (Core) rest of Zakir Nagar as Buffer Zone

Jaitpur Extension, Part-II: H. No. 811 to 829, 842 to 835, 1144 to 1134 and 618 to 623, Khadda Colony

Abu Fazal Enclave: E-Block, H-Block (Near Umra Masjid)

East of Kailash: H No. 97 to 107 and H. No. 120-127, Kailash Hills and E-Block (E-284 to E-294), H. No. 53 to 55 & 25, Shera Mohalla, Garhi,

Jhangirpuri: B Block, Gali No. 1 to 10 (1 to 1000) C Block Jhangirpuri, 1100 Wali Gali (house number 1181-1200), 1200 Wali Gali (house number 1238-1268), 1300 Wali Gali (house number 1306-1331), H-3 Block

Kalyanpuri: H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali no. 14

Vasundhara Enclave: Mansara Apartments

Khichripur: 3 Galis of Khichripur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387

Pandav Nagar: Gali No 9

Mayur Vihar, Phase I Extension: Vardhaman Apartments,

Patparganj: Mayurdhwaj Apartments, I P Extension

Krishan Kunj Extension: Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108 (towards Anar wali Masjid Chowk), Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension

West Vinod Nagar: Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189)

GTB Enclave: E-Pocket

Old Seemapuri: J & K, L and H pockets Dilshad Garden; G, H, J, Blocks

Dilshad Colony: F- 70 to 90 block

Jhilmil Colony: Pratap Khand

Moti Bagh: Shastri Market, including J.J. Cluster of South Moti Bagh

Bengali Market/ Babar Road adjoining area of Todarmal Road, Babar Lane and School Lane

Sadar Bazaar, Central District

Chandni Mahal, Central District

Nabi Karim, Central District

Balaji Apartment, Sant Nagar, Burari

In and around area of G-174, Capital Greens, DLF, Motinagar

In and around area of B- 1/2, Paschim Vihar

In and around area of 11/3, 2nd Floor Ashok Nagar

In and around area of H. No. A-30, Mansarovar Garden

In and around area of A-1B/75A, Krishna Apartment, Pashchim Vihar

In and around area of A-280, JJ Colony, Madipur

In and around area of 36/4, East Patel Nagar

Khirki village: Shop No.- J-4/49, Khirki Extension

Chirag Delhi: Jain Mohalla, Pandit Mohalla from Epic Centre 715,

Janakpuri: C-2, Block, Kothi No- 119

Sangam Vihar: Gali No 1, 2 and 3, Block-D, House No 112B, Gali No 2

Tughlaqabad: Entire gali starting from house number G-54 to F-107 and Entire gali starting from house number CN-854 to 137, Chhuriya Mohalla, Tughlaqabad Village

Bara Hindu Rao Area

Nawab Ganj Area

Shastri Park: House number-62, Gali No-4, B-Block

Model Town: G,H and I Block of Police Colony

Abu Fazal enclave: Street no. 6, A block,

Shaheen Bagh

Street no.s 3-5, East Ram Nagar

Shahdara

In and around area of C-105, Hari Nagar

In and around area of B-333, Hari Nagar

In and around area of C-785, Third Floor, Camp No.2, Nangloi

In and around area of RZ-168, K2 Block, Nihal Vihar

Tughlakabad Extension: Gali No. 26 and 26B, H.No. 2056 to 2092 and Gali No. 27 and 27B, H.No. 2063 to 2083

Entire effected area around H.No. 859/20, L-II, Sangam Vihar

Malviya Nagar: H.No. 153/B, Savitri Nagar,

Jahangirpuri: H.No. 716 to 785, H.No. 786 to 860, H.No. 861 to 950 K-Block

New Friends Colony: A Block, Khizrabad,

Israel Camp, Rang Puri Pahari

Budh Nagar, Inderpuri

Oberoi Apartment, Civil Lines

G-1 2nd Floor, Mansarovar Garden

E-51 and E-21 street 8, Shastri Park

T-606 street-18, Gautam Puri

A-97,98,99 near Buland Masjid, Shastri Park

Kapashera: Plot No. 1294 in Theke Wali Gali opposite DC Office

EA Block in Inderpuri

G-Block, Jahangirpuri

Gali No. 24 to 28 Tughlakabad Extension, Delhi (Core Area)

Gali No. 26 & 26B, H.No. 2056 to 2092, Tughlakabad Extension

Gali No. 27 & 27B, H.No. 2063 to 2083 Tughlakabad Extension

West Tilak Vihar area in Tilak Nagar

Trilok Puri: H. No. 34/156 to H. No. 34/189 (Resettlement Colony), Block-34

Gali No. 2, 3 and 4 in Devli Extension under South district

South-East district H.No. F-138 and F-139 in Gali No. 1

H.No 300 in Gali No. 3 to H.No 739/16 under Krishna Puri Main Road in Mandawali

Also Read: Coronavirus India Lockdown Live Updates: Maharashtra reports 552 new cases, UP-153; Country's tally at 19,984

Also Read: Coronavirus impact: Swiggy to lay off 1,000 employees as demand slumps 60