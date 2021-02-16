Delhi court allows fresh clothes, daily time with lawyers, family to Disha Ravi in custody

Disha Ravi, the 22-year-old climate activist arrested by Delhi Police on charges of sedition, will be allowed a copy of the FIR, a remand application and a fresh set of clothes, a Delhi court reportedly said.

The activist will also be allowed access to her lawyer and family, reported NDTV. This move comes after Ravi's lawyer, Abhinav Shekhari petitioned the Patiala House Court.

Ravi is permitted to see her lawyer every day for 30 minutes and her family for 15, the report said.

Ravi was arrested by the Delhi Police from her Bengaluru home on Sunday on the charge of being a key conspirator in an attempt to revive a Khalistani group.

The police have alleged that she, along with two others - lawyer Nikita Jacob and activist Shantanu Muluk - prepared and shared an online document meant to gain support for the farmers' protest.

The Centre is stern on its stand that 'Khalistanis' have hijacked the farmers' largely peaceful protest against the contentious agriculture laws.

The Police is facing condemnation from activists, the opposition and others over the manner in which Ravi was arrested. The police have argued that due process was followed, and that Ravi was arrested in the presence of her mother, a local police officer and a policewoman, that the arrest memo has her mother's signature, and that she was in touch with her lawyers.

However, Ravi was presented in court without her lawyer, forced to argue her own case.

