Delhi Floods update: Yamuna river's water level to peak by 3-4 pm, will start going down thereafter, says Arvind Kejriwal 

Delhi flood 2023 news updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that according to the Central Water Commission (CWC), Yamuna river’s water level will reach its peak by around 3-4 pm and will start to recede thereafter. The water level in Yamuna is expected to reach 208.75 metres between 3pm to 5pm today.

He further said this is the first time ever that Yamuna has swollen up to this level in Delhi. Kejriwal said: “As per the CWC prediction, the peak (of river Yamuna's water level) will reach by 3-4 pm today and it will then start going down”.

Three water treatment plants in Delhi have been shut down due to the rising water levels of Yamuna since water has entered the pumps and machines, Kejriwal noted. Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet that trains are passing through all the four metro bridges on the river with restricted speed of 30 kmph as a safety measure.

The DMRC tweeted: “Due to rising water levels of the Yamuna, trains are passing through all the four metro bridges on the river with a restricted speed of 30 kmph as a precautionary measure. Normal services on all corridors”.

Entry and exit gates at the Yamuna Bank metro station have been temporarily closed due to the rising water levels of the Yamuna river. Interchange facilities are, however, available. Commuters are advised to plan their journey well in advance keeping in mind the route diversions and weather forecasts.

Yamuna river swelled to a staggering 208.48 metres on Thursday morning, due to which arterial roads and public and private infrastructure are heavily inundated. Low-lying areas in Chandgiram Akhada Chowk, Red Fort, Purana Qila, and Civil Lines were heavily waterlogged, leading to massive traffic snarls.

