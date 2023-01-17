Delhi: Man poses as UAE royal family staff at 5-star hotel for months, flees after Rs 23 lakh bills

A man, identified as Mahamed Sharif, has reportedly fled the Leela Palace hotel in Delhi without settling outstanding bills of Rs 23.46 lakh after staying there for more than three months last year. The Delhi police said that Sharif checked into the hotel in the month of August with a fake business card impersonating as an important functionary of the UAE government, and fled around November 20, 2022.

The Delhi Police said Sharif has been booked for theft and impersonation.

Delhi | A man, Mahamed Sharif, ran off from Leela Palace hotel without settling outstanding bills of Rs 23.46 lakh after staying from Aug 1 to Nov 20,last yr. He checked into hotel with fake business card impersonating as important functionary of UAE govt; he's untraceable:Police — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2023

A case was registered on Saturday after the hotel management lodged a complaint. The police said Sharif stayed at the five-star hotel from August 1 to November 20 last year and then left the hotel without informing anyone. He stayed in the hotel's room number 427 for months before leaving.

According to the police, the man owes approximately Rs 23 lakh in bills to the hotel.

The complaint filed by the hotel stated that the accused allegedly stole silverware and other valuable items from the hotel room.

The hospital staff told the police said that Sharif told them that he lived in the UAE and worked with the Office of Sheikh Falah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of the royal family of Abu Dhabi.

He also told the hotel staff that he worked closely with the Sheikh, and was in India for some official work.

They added that Sharif produced a fake UAE resident card, and a business card, along with some other documents.

According to the FIR lodged, the accused had paid nearly Rs 11.5 lakh to stay at the hotel for a longer period. However, he left on November 20 at nearly 1 pm, without paying a majority of the amount.

After examining the documents and cards, the police said his identity cards were not genuine and that he holds no connection with the royal family in Abu Dhabi.

