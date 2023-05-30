Delhi murder case: Sahil dumped the weapon in Rithala, switched phone off, fled in bus to Bulandshahr

20-year-old Sahil Khan, who was caught on CCTV camera stabbing and bludgeoning a minor girl to death, reportedly dumped the weapon and fled to Bulandshahr in a bus. He was eventually caught in Bulandshahr. The entire brutal act was captured on a CCTV that also showed passersby going about their usual business even as the gruesome murder was taking place.

Delhi Police sources told news agency ANI that after he killed the minor girl, Sahil went to Rithala and dumped the weapon, and from thereon took a bus to Bulandshahr. The police reached the crime spot after the local beat officer was informed by the locals about the incident 10 minutes after the crime.

The sources also said that Sahil kept his phone switched off after the murder till it was discovered by the police. His aunt had called his father informing him about Sahil’s sudden arrival after which the call was traced to a location in Uttar Pradesh.

“Sahil had changed two buses to reach Bulandshahr. He has not been able to answer a few questions by the Police. He is doing this to perhaps mislead the Police. He will be taken on remand for questioning,” said the sources.

The murder that took place in Northwest Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy occurred after the minor girl broke up with the accused, followed by a fight between the two. A senior police officer said that accused Sahil suspected the minor girl of having an affair with her ex-boyfriend, and had allegedly threatened her a few days ago.

Sahil, who suspected the minor girl of rekindling her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, stabbed her over 20 times and bludgeoned her to death with a cement slab. The girl was found to have 34 injury marks on her body and a ruptured skull.

As per the police, there was a delay of 25 minutes in informing the police about the incident. It was the police informer, and not the bystanders, who had alerted the police about the incident. At around 9:30 pm, a police team was rushed to the spot.

The police also said that the girl told her parents that she was staying with one of her friends, who has two children, for the past 15 days.

Also read: Delhi crime: Man accused of killing 16-year-old girl arrested

Also read: Delhi killer Sahil Khan's last Instagram post featured a song of Siddhu Moose Wala