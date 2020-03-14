scorecardresearch
Delhi-NCR weather update: Hailstorm, heavy rain cause traffic jams

Delhi weather news: IMD added that moderate to severe thunderstorm activity was taking place in states like Haryana, Delhi, Jharkhand, north Chhatisgarh and Bihar

Heavy rain, coupled with hailstorm and thunderstorms, was reported in parts of Delhi and Noida today. The rainy weather caused massive traffic jams on several busy junctions across Delhi. "Very small (about 5km*25km*8km) but intense collective cloud is located over central parts of Delhi which is likely to cause moderate rain along with moderate thunderstorm and hail activity during next 2 hours," the Meteorological Department said, adding the rain would also lead to lowering of temperature.

The Department said very small but intense collective cloud was located over central parts of Delhi, which would cause moderate rain along with moderate thunderstorm and hail activity during the day. The IMD added that moderate to severe thunderstorm activity was taking place in states like Haryana, Delhi, Jharkhand, north Chhatisgarh and Bihar.

Apart from Delhi, Noida also witnessed heavy rainshowers. Weather monitoring agency Skymet Weather said such weather conditions will continue for a few hours. It said the weather in Delhi would start clearing up from tomorrow. For the last couple of days, temperature has dropped 2-3 degrees Celsius below normal across Delhi-NCR.

