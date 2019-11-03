Delhi odd-even scheme starts tomorrow: Check fines, Penalty, exemptions, full details on 2019 AAP Govt rule

Odd-even rule in Delhi: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government's third edition of odd-even road rationing scheme will be back Delhi from November 4 (Monday). The rule will be in place till November 14. The odd-even scheme that was introduced in the year 2016 is a road rationing system where vehicles with odd and even registration numbers (or number plates) are allowed to ply on alternate days.

For instance, vehicles with odd registration numbers (e.g. 6781, 7863) will be allowed to ply on Delhi roads on odd days while vehicles with even numbers (e.g. 2238, 7400) would be permitted to run on even days of the month. CM Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) decided to bring the odd-even rule back in the national capital in view of deteriorating air quality in Delhi, particularly post Diwali.

Also read: Odd-even scheme: Ola, Uber to deactivate peak pricing on rides in Delhi

The toxic smog has been taking a serious toll on the health of the residents. The Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority also recently declared a public health emergency in Delhi-NCR prohibiting all construction activities till November 5.

The odd-even scheme was first implemented for 15 days from January 1-15 and from April 15-30 in 2016.

Also read: Odd-even scheme in Delhi: Check dates, fines, timings, rules, exemptions

Meanwhile, CM Kejriwal said recently that no surge pricing will be levied on commuters by cab aggregators during the odd-even scheme duration in Delhi. The chief minister also confirmed staggered office hours for government offices during the road rationing rule's period- 9.30 am and 10.30 am.

Also Watch: Five cities that have implemented the odd-even car rationing scheme

Here are top-10 important rules, exemptions, timings to keep in mind to avoid penalties:

1. Since the odd-even scheme is starting from November 4, therefore, cars with even numbers will be allowed on the road on this day. Next day, on November 5, cars with odd-numbers would be allowed on Delhi road. This will go on till November 14.

2. Cars with even number would be allowed to drive on the roads of Delhi in the following dates- Nov4 (Monday), Nov 6 (Wednesday), Nov 8 (Friday), Nov 12 (Tuesday) and Nov 14 (Thursday). Whereas, the odd-number cars could drive in these dates--Nov 5 (Tuesday), Nov 7 (Thursday), Nov 9 (Saturday), Nov 11 (Monday) and Nov 13 (Wednesday).

3. If anyone violates odd-even rule then a fine of Rs 4,000 would be charged. Earlier, the penalty was Rs 2,000 for the violation. The hike in penalty has been suggested by the Transport department as per the amended Motor Vehicle Act.

4. The odd-even scheme will be applicable in Delhi from 8 am to 8 pm, except on Sundays.

Also Read: Day before odd-even returns to Delhi, air quality remains 'severe'; pollution hovers above 400 level

5. Exempted vehicles during odd-even scheme: Two Wheelers, Women drivers alone or with child up to 12 years of age, Private vehicles with school children in uniform (only during school timings), Vehicles with person/s with physical disabilities.

Vehicles of VVIPs/VIPs (Prime Minister, President, Vice President, Governors, Chief Justice Of India, Lok Sabha speaker, Union Ministers, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha Leaders of Opposition, vehicles of chief ministers of states and union territories, vehicles of Supreme Court Judges, UPSC Chairperson, Chief Election Commissioner, Election Commissioners, Comptroller and Auditor General of India, Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha, Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha,Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Judges of Delhi High Court, Lokayukta) Emergency enforcement, defence, paramilitary and embassy vehicles

6. The following will not be exempted from the odd-even scheme in Delhi:

Four-wheeled vehicles driven by men, private CNG vehicles

Non-Goods vehicles from other states, MLAs of other states

7. Cab aggregators Ola and Uber have said that they will deactivate surge pricing during the 12-day odd-even road rationing scheme.

Also Read: Odd-even scheme in Delhi: Who is exempted, what's the fine and when does it begin?

8. The Delhi government has said that it is going to hire 2,000 private buses to boost public transport system during the odd-even scheme. Currently, around 5,600 buses are run by DTC and DIMTS under Cluster scheme.

9. During odd-even rule in Delhi, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will conduct 61 additional trips and a total of 5,100 trips through 294 trains.

10. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered staggered office timings at all Delhi government offices. The offices of various departments of the Delhi government will open at 9.30 AM and 10.30 AM, he said.

Also read: Delhi to add 2,000 CNG buses during odd-even rule period