Delhi pollution: Air quality improves further today; schools set to reopen tomorrow

Delhi's air quality further saw a slight improvement on Sunday but remained in the ‘very poor’ category. The overall Air Quality Index(AQI) was recorded at 317 in the national capital at 6 am, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data.

According to SAFAR data, ‘poor’ category air quality was recorded in areas like Delhi University, Pusa, Lodhi Road, IIT Delhi, Airport T3, Noida, Mathura Road, and Dhirpur with 203, 169, 167, 193, 241, 193, 208, and 229 AQIs respectively.

On Saturday, Delhi's AQI stood at 398, and the 24-hour average AQI, recorded at 4 pm daily, stood at 319 on Saturday. On Friday, it stood at 405, 419 on Thursday, 401 on Wednesday, 397 on Tuesday, 358 on Monday and 218 on Sunday.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), on Saturday, lifted the anti-pollution curbs under Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi and adjoining areas after the national capital’s air quality moved from 'severe' to 'very poor' category. The decision was taken after concluding that the AQI in the national capital had not slipped further in the past few days.

Additionally, Delhi authorities confirmed through an official circular on Saturday that all government and private schools in the national capital will resume offline classes from November 20.

The Centre's Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for Delhi-NCR categorises actions to control pollution into four stages: Stage I - Poor (AQI 201-300), Stage II - Very Poor (AQI 301-400), Stage III - Severe (AQI 401-450) and Stage IV - Severe Plus (AQI above 450).

Meanwhile, when it comes to AQI, a score between 0 to 50 is considered as good, 51 to 100 as satisfactory, 101 to 200 as moderate, 201 to 300 as poor, 301 to 400 as very poor, 401 to 450 as severe, and above 450 as severe plus.

Also Read: Delhi pollution update: Air quality inches closer to 'severe plus', relief unlikely in coming days