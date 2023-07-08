Delhi rains: Severe waterlogging witnessed in several parts of national capital after heavy rains

As Delhi continues to see heavy rainfall today, severe waterlogging was witnessed in the Rabindra Nagar area of the national capital following incessant rainfall in the city.

According to ANI, police barricading was put in place at the Minto Bridge underpass to stop traffic movement as it witnessed waterlogging at the spot. Several parts of the city are witnessing severe waterlogging following incessant rainfall.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded 21.4 mm of rainfall between 8.30 and 11.30 am. The Ridge Observatory recorded 36.4 mm of rainfall, the India Meteorological Department said.

The early-morning rain inconvenienced many commuters who faced hardships in reaching their destinations. The PWD said it received 15 complaints of waterlogging since the morning.

"Apart from these, we also received complaints about waterlogging on other stretches that are under the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) or other agencies. We forwarded those complaints. The situation is under control so far. The road around Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College in Delhi University's north campus witnessed waterlogging, causing inconvenience to commuters," PTI quoted a PWD official as saying.

Meanwhile, a traffic snarl was witnessed at Tilak Marg in Delhi as incessant rainfall causes water logging at several places in the city. The waterlogging has caused traffic congestion in the area and has also affected people's movements. The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to avoid the area and take alternative routes.

The IMD has forecast more rain in the coming days, so it is likely that the waterlogging will continue. The Met office has predicted a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain during the day. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, it said.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 30 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity was recorded at 96 per cent. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 79 at 9.00 am, Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

