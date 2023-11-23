Delhi records season’s coldest morning; temperature dips to 9.2 degree Celsius

Delhi temperature: The national capital recorded the season’s coldest morning on Thursday, with temperatures dipping to 9.2 degree Celsius. Officials said that the temperature was two notches below the season’s average.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The sky is expected to remain clear throughout the day.

However, the air quality remains poor in the national capital. Early Thursday morning, Delhi AQI stood at 324, as per data from System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). This is, but, an improvement from the ‘severe’ air quality the city witnessed in the past few days.

Around noon, the air quality remained in the very poor category with Anand Vihar (391), Ashok Vihar (386), IGI Terminal 3 (402), ITO (346), Narela (390), Najafgarh (361), JLN Stadium (381), Patparganj (400), New Moti Bagh (388), and Shadipur (334) all recording air quality levels way beyond the permissible levels.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is categorised as ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The Delhi government has implemented certain measures to curb air pollution. Non-essential construction work has been banned, as well as BS-III or BS-IV vehicles. Certain measures on trucks, buses and construction activities have been eased, and schools and colleges have been resumed.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, “The way wind speed is low, scientists believe that it can improve further. The government has taken the decision that until air quality improves, GRAP 3 will continue in Delhi.”

