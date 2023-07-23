Delhi traffic cop suspended for issuing a fine of Rs 5,000 to Korean man without receipt

In a shocking incident that has sparked outrage on social media, a Delhi traffic police officer was suspended for fining a Korean man Rs 5,000 without issuing a receipt. The incident came to light when the Korean man shared a video of the encounter on his YouTube channel, FITVELY, under the title: "Give me all the cash" Reasons why you shouldn't drive a car in India.. How much is this - India".

The video, which has since gone viral, shows the traffic cop, identified as Mahesh Chand, asking the Korean man for Rs 5,000 for an alleged traffic rule violation. Initially, the Korean man offers Rs 500, but the cop insists on Rs 5,000. The man then hands over the requested amount to the cop, who thanks him and shakes his hand.

The entire incident was captured by the dashboard camera of the car and has been widely shared on various social media platforms. The video has drawn widespread criticism from netizens, many of whom have called for stricter action against the officer.

One Twitter user commented, "Please make him pay double the money to the foreigner...This is the biggest crime," while another said, "Why only suspension. He has tarnished the image of India. There should be much strict action."

Following the uproar, the Delhi Police took swift action. "Taking cognizance on the social media post, the concerned officer seen in the video has been placed under suspension pending inquiry. Delhi Police has zero tolerance policy towards corruption," tweeted Delhi Traffic Police.

During interrogation, the suspended officer claimed that he was about to give the receipt of the challan but the car owner left. However, this claim contradicts the evidence presented in the video, where no attempt to issue a receipt can be seen.

