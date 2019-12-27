Delhi weather: Brace for coldest night of season today; cold waves to continue till New Year

Delhi weather: Delhi witnessed another 'severe' cold Friday morning and the chilly wave is likely to grip the national capital on the weekend. Minimum temperature in Delhi recorded today was 4.2 degree Celsius. According to weather experts, Friday will be coldest night of the season.

Since December 14, Delhi has witnessed 14 consecutive "cold days". The last time such a long cold spell was witnessed was in December 1997.

According to Skymet weather, severe cold day conditions in Delhi will stay and chilly winds will continue to sweep the national capital and nearby areas of Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram for next three days.

Palam Observatory on Thursday recorded temperature at 11.8 degree Celsius, which is nine degrees below the normal average. Safdarjung Observatory too recorded 13.4 degree Celsius.

For the past many days, maximum temperatures have been settling almost 8-10 notches below the normal average. In fact, minimum temperatures are also hovering around five degrees, below normal by two to three degrees

As per weathermen, relief can only be expected around December 30, when an active western disturbance would bring widespread rain and snow across Northwest India.

Moreover, as per weather department, the national capital is expected to record its second-coldest December since 1901. "The mean maximum temperature for December was less than 20 degrees Celsius only in 1919, 1929, 1961 and 1997," an official of the India Meteorological Department said.

In December this year, the mean maximum temperature (MMT) till Thursday was 19.85 degrees Celsius. It is expected to dip to 19.15 degrees Celsius by December 31.

"If it happens, it will be the second-coldest December since 1901. December 1997 recorded the lowest MMT of 17.3 degrees Celsius," the official said.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Delhi weather: Cold wave to continue for 5 more days; light rain on December 31

Also read: Cold day in Delhi: National capital wakes up to chilly morning; temperature likely to drop fur ther