Cold day in Delhi: National capital wakes up to chilly morning; temperature likely to drop further

The city witnessed moderate to dense fog in the morning. The maximum temperature will hover around 17 degrees Celsius

Cold day in Delhi: National capital wakes up to chilly morning; temperature likely to drop further

The national capital recorded a minimum of 6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and the mercury is likely to drop further in the next few days, a MeT department official said.

The city witnessed moderate to dense fog in the morning. The maximum temperature will hover around 17 degrees Celsius, the official said.

The mercury is likely to drop to 4 degrees Celsius by the weekend, he said.

The cold weather, high humidity and low wind speed will continue to affect the air quality. It was recorded in the "very poor" category (367) on Wednesday morning.

