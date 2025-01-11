Delhi woman's 'Hire My Dad' LinkedIn post wins hearts, goes viral

A woman from Delhi recently shared an emotional plea on LinkedIn, seeking job opportunities for her father, a veteran in the automobile industry with over 30 years of experience. In a post titled “Hire My Dad,” she expressed deep admiration for his extensive expertise, leadership skills, and dedication to his profession, highlighting his invaluable contributions throughout his career.

In her post, Priyanshi Bhatt described her father as a diligent, empathetic professional with 30 to 40 years in the automobile industry, particularly excelling in the paint shop domain. His impressive tenure includes holding senior leadership roles such as Manager, Plant Head, Director, and CEO at esteemed companies like Swaraj Mazda, Maruti Joint Venture, Alfa Cotec Industry, and KD Industries.

Bhatt highlighted her father’s remarkable leadership abilities, showcasing the profound loyalty he inspired among his colleagues. “People who trained under him 20-30 years ago are still with him. Many even switched companies alongside him just to continue under his guidance,” she wrote, emphasizing the deep respect he garnered throughout his career.

Bhatt disclosed that, despite her father’s extensive experience and dedication, he has been facing financial instability in his current organization, where he hasn’t received his fixed salary for over a year. “Despite all these odds, he has been giving 200% to the company, even sacrificing Sundays and extra hours, all thanks to his empathetic nature,” she wrote.

She further shared that, encouraged by his family, her father has decided to explore new opportunities in search of financial and professional stability. Bhatt described him as a solution-driven professional with outstanding communication skills, profound industry expertise, and an exceptional ability to lead and motivate teams effectively.

“My father is the best candidate any organisation can hire. Please do not miss out on this opportunity. If anyone is interested in hiring my dad, kindly reach out to me, and I’ll connect you with him,” Bhatt concluded.

Since Bhatt’s heartfelt post went live, it has received overwhelming support, garnering over 500 comments within a day. LinkedIn users commended her initiative and expressed admiration for her father’s illustrious career and unwavering dedication.

“Hats off to you for being such a wonderful daughter. With your immense gratitude and support for your father, he is truly a lucky man and already a winner in life,” one user remarked.

Another shared, “This is such an inspiring initiative. It speaks volumes about your love and respect for your father. I truly hope your efforts help him find the right opportunity. Wishing you and your father all the success.”

Many praised her father’s exceptional leadership and commitment, with one commenting, “Leaders like him are rare. Any organisation would be fortunate to have him,” while another added, “Such commitment is inspiring in today’s world.”