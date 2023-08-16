Delhi: Yamuna's water level crosses danger mark again due to heavy rain

Following heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas of the Yamuna river over the last two days, the water level of the river crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Tuesday. As stated by a Central Water Commission official, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the warning mark of 204.50 metres at 3 pm on Tuesday and rapidly rose to 205.39 metres at 10 pm.

The water level is predicted to reach 205.50 metres by 5 am and rise further during the day, the official told PTI earlier. "However, the river may not swell to the evacuation level of 206.00 metres in Delhi unless the hilly region receives more rain," he said.

The flow rate at the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana's Yamunanagar district stood around 27,000 cusecs at 9 pm -- considered moderate during the monsoon season. A Delhi government official in the irrigation and flood control department said low-level flooding may occur at a few places along the river but a grave situation is unlikely.

Earlier in July, Delhi saw unprecedented flooding due to heavy rainfall in the national capital and the Yamuna river's upper catchment areas. The Yamuna swelled to a record 208.66 metres on July 13, breaching its previous record and penetrating deeper into the city than in more than four decades.

As a result, more than 27,000 people were evacuated during the floods with the losses incurred in terms of property, businesses and earnings running up to crores of rupees. The river flowed above the danger mark of 205.33 metres for eight days on the trot, starting July 10.

The Yamuna river system's catchment covers parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi. The low-lying areas near the river in Delhi, inhabited by around 41,000 people, are considered prone to flooding. Encroachments on the river's floodplain have occurred over the years, despite the land belonging to the Delhi Development Authority, the revenue department and private individuals.

Meanwhile, at least 56 people have been killed in Himachal Pradesh as rain wreaked havoc in the hill state since Sunday. Torrential rain also ravaged Uttarakhand over the past two days, destroying buildings and causing landslides that breached the national highways to Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri shrines.

Most of the rivers are overflowing due to the rain.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Monsoon Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorms in THESE states till August 19; check weather details here