'Desh ki bhalaai ke liye sab spoilers maaf': SRK 's take on viral voting sequence in 'Jawan'

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has been a huge box office success, grossing over Rs 100 crore in its opening weekend. The film has been praised for its action sequences, performances, and music. One of the most talked-about segments from the film is the monologue by SRK's character, Azad, on the importance of voting.

On September 9, SRK answered the fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) and one of his comments showed his opinion on the voting scene.

While replying to a fan who said, "I don’t want to give spoilers but what a speech in the end!!!! (sic)", SRK said, "Arree Usmein spoiler nahi hair Desh ki bhalaai ke liye sab spoilers maaf. Everyone should exercise their right to vote intelligently and responsibly. Par Haan Isko chhodh ke Baaki film Ki spoilers main Nahi bata raha hoon! Aur aap bhi matt bataana please! (sic)."

Arree Usmein spoiler nahi hai…. Desh ki bhalaai ke liye sab spoilers maaf. Everyone should exercise their right to vote intelligently and responsibly.

Par Haan… Isko chhodh ke Baaki film Ki spoilers main Nahi bata raha hoon! Aur aap bhi matt bataana please! https://t.co/dnz0RRs9F3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 9, 2023

"Sir kaali ke saath ‘deal’ kyu nahi kar rahe.. I am a big vijay sethupathi sir fan ! @iamsrk (sic)", another fan asked. To which, SRK replied, "I am a big fan of Vijay sir too par Kaali ka kaala dhan toh le liya ab dekho doosron ke bhi Swiss banks se lekar aata hoon Buss visa ka hi wait kar raha hoon. Ha ha!!! (sic)."

I am a big fan of Vijay sir too… par Kaali ka kaala dhan toh le liya ab dekho doosron ke bhi Swiss banks se lekar aata hoon… Buss visa ka hi wait kar raha hoon. Ha ha!!! https://t.co/bgrzn77VVD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 9, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' is more than just a potboiler film packed with typical Bollywood masala elements. The narrative takes a significant leap and evolves beyond mere entertainment, offering an insightful commentary on several pressing issues that affect the collective conscience of the nation such as farmers' suicides, loopholes in the healthcare system, and various others.

One particularly interesting segment that has gained considerable traction and is going viral on social media, is SRK's compelling monologue emphasizing the importance of asking questions before casting a vote. This segment addresses the pivotal responsibility each citizen holds when it comes to choosing the right leader, thereby contributing to the democratic fabric of the nation.

When the trailer for 'Jawan' was released on September 8, the dialogue in which SRK says, "Bete ko haath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar," went viral on X.

Meanwhile, Jawan is unstoppable at the domestic box office. The Shah Rukh Khan-led action-thriller is estimated to collect around Rs 80 crore on its first Sunday. Jawan collected Rs 75 crore on its opening day, Rs 53.23 crore on its first Friday, and around Rs 74.50 crore on its first Saturday. The Shah Rukh Khan-led film’s box office collections are estimated to hit Rs 282.73 crore. With this, Jawan is on course to cross the Rs 300 crore mark at the India box office soon.

Directed by Mersal filmmaker Atlee, Jawan focuses on a commando-turned-vigilante who enlists the help of a group of women to correct the wrongs of the society. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Aaliyah Qureshi in significant roles.

