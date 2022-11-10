'Devastated, gutted and hurt': Hardik Pandya's first reaction after India crash out of T20 World Cup

Indian all-rounder cricketer Hardik Pandya is devastated and gutted as India lost another chance to win the T20 World Cup. Hardik Pandya scored a brilliant 63 runs off 33 balls in the death overs, helping India post 168 for England. He helped and pushed India's score by 68 runs in the last five overs.

However, his efforts went in vain as England chased the score without losing any wickets, making it one of the biggest defeats for Team India.

It was a shocking defeat for not only cricket fans in India but also for players. Pandya took to Twitter and said that it was tough to take the loss for him and his teammates. "Devastated, gutted, hurt. Tough to take, for all of us. To my teammates, I’ve enjoyed the bond that we built - we fought for each other every step of the way," he wrote on Twitter.

Pandya appreciated and showed gratitude towards his teammates with whom he built a strong bond. Pandya thanked team India's support staff 2for their endless dedication and hard work for months on end.

Devastated, gutted, hurt. Tough to take, for all of us. To my teammates, I’ve enjoyed the bond that we built - we fought for each other every step of the way. Thank you to our support staff for their endless dedication and hardwork for months on end. pic.twitter.com/HlVUC8BNq7 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 10, 2022

India lost to England by 10 wickets in today's semifinal match at the Adelaide Oval as team England chased the target of 169 runs set by India in 16 overs without losing a wicket.

Opener KL Rahul, batsman Surya Kumar Yadav, and captain Rohit Sharma failed to give India a good start. Jos Buttler and Alex Hales on the other side, chased down the target set by India with Buttler finishing on 80 off 49 balls and Hales scoring 86 off 47 on a score of 170/0.

Team India had topped the Super 12 Group 2 table with 4 wins in 5 games, just losing one match against South Africa at Perth. England, on the other hand, was at the second spot in Super 12 Group 1, and lost their game against Ireland. Their crucial game against Australia was washed out without a ball being bowled.

Also read: India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-final: Hardik Pandya’s fireworks during death overs push India to 168 runs

Also read: T20 World Cup India vs England: KL Rahul trolled by Myntra, social media for his dismal batting