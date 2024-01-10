Devotional songs get a boost on YouTube ahead of Ayodhya temple opening

In the run-up to the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the business of music in India appears to be getting a boost.

Singers of Ram Bhajans, devotional songs in praise of the Hindu God, are racking up views on YouTube amid renewed interest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has posted about half a dozen such devotional songs on X (formerly Twitter) over the past week, spotlighting names such as Swati Mishra (Ram Aayenge), Hansraj Raghuwanshi (Yug Ram Raj Ka), Geetaben Rabari (Shree Ram Ghar Aaye), Swasti Mehul (Ram Ayenge) and Jubin Nautiyal (Mere Ghar Ram Aaye Hain), Vikas (known as JJ Vyck)and Mahesh Kukreja as well as playback singer Hariharan.

For example, Mishra's video, posted on October 5, 2023, has 53-plus million views as on Wednesday. The song had over 43 million views until January 3. Raghuwanshi's video posted on December 16, 2023, has garnered 19 million-plus views as on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, PM Modi hailed playback singer Hariharan's rendition of a devotional song on X (formerly known as Twitter) in Hindi. Translated, it said: "This Ram Bhajan decorated with the wonderful tunes of Hariharan ji is going to immerse everyone in the devotion of Lord Shri Ram. You too must enjoy this beautiful bhajan."

Revenues from the Indian music segment grew by 19 per cent over the previous year to reach Rs 2,200 crore in 2022, as per FICCI-EY Media & Entertainment Report 2023.

The sector was projected to have grown by another Rs 300 crore by 2023. Digital revenues generated 87 per cent of total music segment revenues in 2022. Music streaming had an audience of approximately 208 million, the report said.

The first stage of the Ram Mandir, as the temple is known, will be inaugurated on January 22 amid the attendance of several notable personalities across the fields of politics, business, films and sports. The government is pumping significant investments into rebuilding the Uttar Pradesh town with a new international airport even as new parks, roads and bridges are coming up.

The city has also seen a surge in business in the form of tourism and related activities as well as real estate prices. Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for the temple on August 5, 2020.