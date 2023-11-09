Dhanteras 2023 celebrations: Shubh muhurat, Puja Vidhi and more; check details here

Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali festive celebrations; on this day, wealth, prosperity, and the blessings of good fortune are celebrated across the country. On this auspicious day, people usually carry out elaborate rituals and prayers to invite the blessing of the deity of wealth, Goddess Lakshmi, into their lives. This year, Dhanteras is celebrated on Friday, November 10.

People pay reverence to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber during the celebration of Dhanteras. As a part of celebrating the day, people usually buy gold and silver jewellery; in addition, people also purchase copper, silver, and brass utensils. The day is also considered auspicious to buy a wide range of items, including equipment, vehicles, phones, laptops, refrigerators, microwaves, brooms, clothes, and various household essentials.

On this day, buying metal or clay idols of Lakshmi and Ganesh is considered auspicious. In some households, four clay or flour lamps are illuminated and positioned at the residence's main entrance in the evening. The act of donating ‘diyas’, also referred as 'Deep Dan' has a significant importance on the day of Dhanteras.

Shubh muhurat for Dhanteras 2023

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious puja timing for Dhanteras will begin at 5:47 pm and end at 7:43 pm, which is 1 hour 56 minutes.

Pradosh Kaal: 5:30 pm to 8:08 pm (Considered auspicious for Lakshmi Puja)

Vrishabha Kaal: 5:47 pm to 7:43 pm

At 12:35, Trayodashi Tithi will begin on November 10 and will end at 1:57 pm on November 11

Dhanteras 2023 Citywise Shubh Muhurat

Pune: It will be from 6:17 pm to 8:17 pm

New Delhi: It will be from 5:47 pm to 7:43 pm

Chennai: It will be from 6:00 pm to 8:02 pm

Jaipur: It will be from 5:56 pm to 7:52 pm

Hyderabad: It will be from 6:00 pm to 8:01 pm

Gurugram: It will be from 5:48 pm to 7:44 pm

Chandigarh: It will be from 5:45 pm to 7:39 pm

Kolkata: It will be from 5:13 pm to 7:11 pm

Mumbai: It will be from 6:20 pm to 8:20 pm

Bengaluru: It will be from 6:10 pm to 8:13 pm

Ahmedabad: It will be from 6:15 pm to 8:13 pm

Noida: It will be from 5:47 pm to 7:42 pm

Dhanteras 2023 Puja:

Dhanteras puja usually carried out by placing images of Kubera, Lord Dhanvantari, and Goddess Lakshmi on a platform in the north direction during the evening. People light a lamp of desi ghee in the front of the idols and offer incense, flowers, roli and sandalwood.