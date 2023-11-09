Dhanteras 2023: Offers, discounts available on purchase of gold, diamond jewellery; check details here

Dhanteras, the thirteenth lunar day of the dark fortnight of the Hindu calendar, marks the beginning of the five-day festival of Diwali, a celebration of light and joy. This auspicious day holds immense significance, revered as a time to welcome Goddess Lakshmi, the embodiment of wealth and prosperity, into our homes. The practice of purchasing gold and silver, particularly in the form of jewellery, has become an integral part of Dhanteras festivities, symbolising an invitation to Goddess Lakshmi to bestow her blessings upon the household.

The allure of jewellery on Dhanteras transcends its material value. Gold and silver, considered sacred metals in Hindu tradition, are believed to possess the power to attract prosperity and ward off evil. Jewellery, crafted from these precious metals, becomes a tangible representation of these beliefs, embodying the aspirations for wealth and well-being.

Check out some of the Dhanteras jewellery offers

Joyalukkas: Save up to 25 per cent on diamond purchases.

Candere by Kalyan Jewellers: A flat 20 per cent off on diamond stones and an additional 3 per cent instant discount on all major bank debit and credit cards.

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ): Get 50 per cent off on gold jewellery-making charges and no making charges on diamond jewellery.

Senco: Take advantage of Senco's Dhanteras Ka Shagun sale with discounts of up to 30 per cent on gold jewellery-making charges, 20 per cent on platinum jewellery-making charges, 15 per cent on silver items MRP, and an extra 5 per cent cast care. Plus, make any online purchase during the sale period and you'll have a chance to win a 1-gram gold coin. Offer valid only on the Senco website and excludes coins and bars.

Melorra: Save up to 25 per cent on gold jewellery-making charges and up to 40 per cent off on diamond product value. Also, an additional 7.5 per cent instant discount on purchases made using credit cards from ICICI Bank, RBL Bank, Yes Bank, and OneCard.

Tanishq: Up to 20 per cent off on making charges for gold and diamond jewellery. Plus, get 100 per cent exchange value on old gold purchased from any jeweller. SBI Cardholders receive a Rs 4,000 instant discount on a minimum purchase of Rs 80,000. Offer valid for one transaction per card and ends on November 12, 2023.

Carat Lane: Save a flat 25 per cent on diamond purchases of 4,000 or more. SBI Cardholders also receive an additional 5 per cent instant discount. Offer valid until November 12, 2023.

Also Read Diwali 2023 bank holidays: Banks to remain shut for THESE days; check details