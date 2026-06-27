NRI sending money to India? A simple mistake can trigger I-T notice. Here are the rules you should know

A US-based Non-Resident Indian (NRI) who transferred ₹11 lakh to his parents in India ended up receiving an Income Tax notice and spent six years contesting the matter before the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) before the notice was quashed. The case was recently highlighted by tax advisory platform TaxBuddy on X, underscoring how even genuine family remittances can attract scrutiny if proper documentation is missing.

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The case highlights that while genuine family remittances are generally tax-free, inadequate documentation can lead to questions from tax authorities. Here's what NRIs, OCIs and other overseas Indians should know before sending money to India.

Who is an NRI, OCI and PIO?

An NRI (Non-Resident Indian) is an Indian citizen who stays outside India for at least 183 days during a financial year under the applicable tax residency rules.

An OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) is a foreign citizen of Indian origin who has been granted lifelong visa privileges, allowing them to live and work in India indefinitely.

A PIO (Person of Indian Origin) refers to a foreign citizen with Indian ancestry. While the separate PIO scheme has now been merged with the OCI programme, the term continues to be used in financial and legal discussions.

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Each category is governed by different banking, investment and remittance rules, making it important to determine your residential status before initiating any transaction.

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Are gifts from NRIs taxable?

Money sent by an NRI to specified relatives, including parents, spouse, children and certain other close family members, is fully exempt from tax under the Income-tax Act. There is no upper monetary limit on such gifts.

However, different rules apply to gifts made to non-relatives. If a person receives gifts exceeding ₹50,000 in a financial year from someone who does not qualify as a relative, the entire amount, and not merely the amount exceeding ₹50,000, may become taxable in the recipient's hands, subject to the applicable provisions of the Income-tax Act.

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A US-based NRI sent ₹11 lakh to his parents in India.



Got an Income Tax notice.



Fought for 6 years at ITAT to get it cancelled.



7 rules every NRI must know before sending money to India 👇 — TaxBuddy (@TaxBuddy1) June 24, 2026

Is there any limit on remittances?

India does not impose any upper limit on inward personal remittances sent through authorised banking channels. NRIs can transfer money for family maintenance, education, medical expenses, investments or savings without seeking prior RBI approval, provided the source of funds is legitimate and the transaction complies with FEMA regulations.

However, the country from which the money is sent may have its own reporting thresholds, foreign exchange regulations and disclosure requirements. NRIs should check local compliance rules before making high-value transfers.

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Follow FEMA and RBI guidelines

Cross-border remittances are regulated under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999, while operational guidelines are issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Banks require every inward remittance to carry an appropriate purpose code, indicating whether the funds are meant for family maintenance, investments, property purchases, education, NRE deposits or other permitted purposes. Missing or incorrect purpose codes can result in processing delays or additional verification by banks.

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Choose the right account

The type of account used for receiving or holding funds also matters. NRE accounts are typically used for foreign earnings and offer fully repatriable funds along with tax-free interest in India. NRO accounts are meant for income earned in India, such as rent or pension, and the interest earned is taxable. FCNR accounts allow NRIs to maintain deposits in designated foreign currencies, helping reduce exchange-rate risk.

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Why banking channels and records matter

Tax experts advise against sending or receiving large sums in cash. Under Section 269ST of the Income-tax Act, receiving ₹2 lakh or more in cash in specified circumstances can attract a penalty equal to the amount received.

NRIs should preserve proof of the source of income, bank transfer records, documents establishing the relationship with the recipient and other supporting paperwork. According to TaxBuddy, the NRI eventually won the case before the ITAT, with bank records proving crucial in establishing that the transfer was a genuine gift to parents and not unexplained income. The platform advised NRIs to use banking channels, maintain proof of the source of funds, preserve transfer records and relationship documents, and report taxable gifts where applicable, noting that proper documentation is often the first line of defence if a tax notice is issued.

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