Dibrugarh University Result 2019 announced for 2nd, 4th and 6th semester; check score at dibru.ac.in

Dibrugarh University Result 2019: The Dibrugarh University of Assam has announced the results for 2nd, 4th and 6th semester today, July 16. The University has released the results of BA, BSc and BCom courses. Students who appeared for the exam can check the results on the Dibrugarh University's official website dibru.ac.in. Students can check their results on alternative websites, like-exametc.com and indiaresults.com.

How to check Dibrugarh University Results 2019 for 2nd, 4th and 6th Semester?

Step 1: Visit the official website-dibru.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on 'result'

Step 3: Click on ''Results of 2nd, 4th and 6th Semester BA, BS., BCom. Examinations held in May, 2019''

Step 4: Select the subject and semester

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take print-out for future reference

The University has also released merit list for each stream, which can be checked on Dibrugarh University's official website.

Yesterday, on July 15, Dibrugarh University released BEd CET Result 2019. The candidates securing minimum 17 score in the BEd CET 2019 are eligible for admission to BED programs offered by the Department of Education, Dibrugarh University.