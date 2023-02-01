Did ChatGPT fail to answer the most commonly asked question? See Zomato's tweet

ChatGPT obsession among internet users is increasing rapidly. From answers to every question an individual can ask to unique graphics, ChatGPT has it all. As a result, this OpenAI chatbot has erupted many debates and conversations on different social media platforms, and the recent entrant to the chat is Zomato. ChatGPT is a free programme that generates original text about virtually any subject in response to a prompt.

Recently, food delivery app Zomato turned to ChatGPT to ask the most difficult question, and it failed. Zomato shared a post on Twitter which reads, “ChatGPT has failed the 'What should I eat?' test.”

🚨 BREAKING: ChatGPT has failed the 'What should I eat?' test — zomato (@zomato) January 31, 2023

The food delivery app took Twitter to share that the AI chatbot has failed to answer the most frequently asked but still the most difficult to answer the question "What should I eat".

But many internet users did not get the intent behind the tweet and replied with screenshots of ChatGPT giving suggestions on what to eat.

Curious to know what Non-Indian Butter Chicken tastes like🤔 pic.twitter.com/JapEKL13w8 — Indus OS (@indusos) January 31, 2023

🚨 BREAKING: ChatGPT has failed the 'What should I wear today?' test as well. — Beyoung.in_official (@BeyoungFolks) February 1, 2023

Hagadur Road. Whitefield, Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/9jyQvHzEeY — Jeevan Reddy 🇮🇳 (@reddy_jeev) January 31, 2023

Bengaluru-based RV University has banned ChatGPT inside the campus to stop students from using it during exams, lab tests and assignments. New York City schools have also banned it across all devices and networks in New York’s public schools.