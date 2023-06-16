‘Didn't know Eknath Shinde was in Adipurush’: Thane Police asks Twitter user for phone number; here's why

After the release of Prabhas-starrer Adipurush, a Twitter user shared a post which showed a side-by-side comparison of Shinde and one of the characters in the film. The user captioned the post, "Didn't know Eknath Shinde was in Adipurush 🤔"

The post quickly went viral, and many people responded with their own thoughts on the matter. Some people agreed with the user, saying that Shinde did look like that character. Others disagreed, saying that the comparison was unfair and that Shinde did not look like him at all.

Meanwhile, Thane Police quickly took note of the tweet and wrote, “Please share your contact no via DM”. The police also shared a number in the comments thread.

The tweet went viral, and the police responded by asking the man to share his contact number so they could discuss the matter further. A lot of people found the tweet derogatory and slammed the user for writing such tweets against the Maharashtra CM.

Please share your contact no via DM. — Thane City Police -ठाणे शहर पोलीस (@ThaneCityPolice) June 16, 2023

Please call this number- 9969365100 — Thane City Police -ठाणे शहर पोलीस (@ThaneCityPolice) June 16, 2023

One Twitter user wrote, “Mocking the CM. Good luck with the police.” “Is this Allu Arjun cameo,” another one wrote. “Pathetic & cheap,” said a third user.

@PunePolice he is abusing cm of Maharashtra — Tejpal Singh (@Tejpal_Singh_17) June 16, 2023

The film Adipurush is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. It tells the story of Lord Ram's battle with Ravana, the king of Lanka. Directed by Om Raut and starring Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, the movie is widely expected to have a bumper opening despite middling reviews.

For much of the day, "Adipurush" occupied social media space with videos and photographs of people offering prayers before settling down in their seats. A seat bedecked with flowers and a picture of Lord Hanuman, another wrapped in saffron with a garland framing a photograph of the god and the words “Jai Shri Ram” in Hindi. That is how it was in many theatres across the country as crowds streamed in to watch the film, a retelling of the Ramayana.

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, a man was purportedly beaten up for criticising the movie that he felt did not suit Prabhas' image. His comments led to a heated argument between him and other fans of the Telugu star. It soon turned into a physical altercation. The movie also faced criticism for the quality of its VFX and 'tapori' style dialogues mouthed by the actor playing Lord Hanuman.

Also Read: 'US understands India has to buy oil from Russia,' says Fareed Zakaria days ahead of PM Modi’s Washington visit