'Didn't want to be restricted to...': Vikas Khanna on why his restaurant Bungalow isn't in India

Michelin-starred chef Vikas Khanna has revealed why he chose to establish his celebrated restaurant Bungalow in New York instead of India, saying there is "no substitute for New York" when it comes to proving the global appeal of Indian cuisine.

In a recent interview, the celebrity chef shared that Bungalow is much more than a fine-dining restaurant; it is a deeply personal tribute to his family, his late sister, and India's culinary heritage.

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Khanna, who grew up in Amritsar and went on to become one of the world's most recognised Indian chefs, said his lifelong mission has been to change the perception of Indian food in the West. He recalled facing prejudice early in his career, when Indian cuisine was often reduced to buffets and curries.

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"I didn't want anyone to restrict me to being a buffet chef or a curry chef," Khanna said to Indian Express, adding that years of determination helped him rewrite that narrative and showcase Indian cuisine as world-class.

His flagship restaurant, Bungalow, opened in New York in 2024 and has quickly become one of the city's most sought-after dining destinations. The restaurant has earned widespread critical acclaim, including a prestigious three-star review from The New York Times, while its reservations are reportedly among the hardest to secure in Manhattan.

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Despite its commercial success, Khanna insists that Bungalow is driven by emotion rather than business. He described the restaurant as an ode to his late sister, Radhika Khanna, who passed away in 2022.

"With Bungalow, I live her dream. I keep her alive through my work," he said, explaining that the restaurant was built around the values of family, celebration and storytelling rather than simply serving food.

According to Khanna, storytelling has become the restaurant's biggest strength. Instead of focusing solely on luxurious dining, Bungalow offers guests an experience rooted in Indian traditions, hospitality and shared memories.

He said the overwhelming demand for reservations stems from the emotional connection people feel with the restaurant. "We didn't just create a restaurant; we told people a family story," Khanna explained in an interview with the Indian Express.

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When asked why he has never opened Bungalow in India, Khanna offered an analogy. If a child is capable of competing for an Olympic gold medal, he argued, they should compete on the biggest stage rather than remain in their comfort zone.

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For Khanna, New York represents that ultimate challenge. He believes that succeeding in Manhattan, one of the world's toughest restaurant markets, elevates the reputation of Indian cuisine globally. "If Indian cuisine can thrive here, it can thrive anywhere," he said.

The chef also noted that several internationally renowned chefs have struggled to establish lasting success in New York, making Bungalow's achievements even more meaningful. He continues to oversee multiple restaurant ventures, including those in Dubai, but says he still works in Bungalow's kitchen every evening because being a working chef remains his top priority.