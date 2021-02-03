Diljit Dosanjh, Kangana Ranaut reignite row after RiRi Rihanna release

Actors Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut crossed swords yet again on Wednesday over the release of former's new song 'RiRi Rihanna'.

Rihanna's recent tweet on the farmers' protest in India, where she drew attention to the ongoing farmer protests in India garnered widespread attention and was supported by many netizens and Punjabi celebrities, including Diljit Dosanjh.

Dosanjh, who extended his support to the 'Diamonds' singer by releasing a song titled 'RiRi Rihanna', faced backlash from Ranaut who called him an opportunist and hailed the move as propaganda.

Ranaut said in a tweet: "Isko bhi apne 2 rupees banane hain, yeh sab kabse plan ho raha hai? One month toh minimum lagega to prep for video and announcement, and libru want us to believe is all organic ha ha #Indiatogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda" (He also wants to make money, how long have you been planning this? It must've taken at least a month to prepare for the video and announcement and liberals wants us to believe it's all organic.)

Diljit replied to her tweet and wrote that he can make songs in half an hour but he doesn't feel like making one on her.

Ranaut attacked DIljit by calling him a Khalistani and said her only job is 'desh bhakti'.

And hence began the war of words between the two with Diljit saying that her tweets make no sense and that she's boring him. Ranaut didn't back down either, check their tweets here.

