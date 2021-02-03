Diljit Dosanjh, Kangana Ranaut reignite row after RiRi Rihanna release

Actors Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut crossed swords yet again on Wednesday over the release of former's new song 'RiRi Rihanna'.
Rihanna's recent tweet on the farmers' protest in India, where she drew attention to the ongoing farmer protests in India garnered widespread attention and was supported by many netizens and Punjabi celebrities, including Diljit Dosanjh.
Dosanjh, who extended his support to the 'Diamonds' singer by releasing a song titled 'RiRi Rihanna', faced backlash from Ranaut who called him an opportunist and hailed the move as propaganda.
Ranaut said in a tweet: "Isko bhi apne 2 rupees banane hain, yeh sab kabse plan ho raha hai? One month toh minimum lagega to prep for video and announcement, and libru want us to believe is all organic ha ha #Indiatogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda" (He also wants to make money, how long have you been planning this? It must've taken at least a month to prepare for the video and announcement and liberals wants us to believe it's all organic.)
Diljit replied to her tweet and wrote that he can make songs in half an hour but he doesn't feel like making one on her.
Ranaut attacked DIljit by calling him a Khalistani and said her only job is 'desh bhakti'.
And hence began the war of words between the two with Diljit saying that her tweets make no sense and that she's boring him. Ranaut didn't back down either, check their tweets here.
Isko bhi apne 2 rupees banane hain, yeh sab kabse plan ho raha hai ?One month toh minimum lagega to prep for video and announcement, and libru want us to believe its all organic ha ha #Indiatogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda https://t.co/WvxxRr4T1FKangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021
2 Rupees Apne Wali Job Mainu Na Das.. Gana Tan half An Hour Ch Bana Lene An Asi..DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) February 3, 2021
Tere te Banaun Nu Jee Ni Karda Mint tan 2 Hee Lagne an..
HAR JAGHA TU BOLNA HUNDA.. Ja Yaar Bore Na Kar .. Kam Kar Apna .. https://t.co/jWOIOkoRoE
Mera ek he kaam jai Desh Bhakti ... wahi karti hoon sara din.. main toh wahi karungi lekin tera kaam tujhe nahin karne dungi Khalistani... https://t.co/NsU5DzXCiGKangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021
Ley Koi Tukk Banndi aa Teri ...DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) February 3, 2021
Na Koi Ser Na Pair ..
Rab Ni Banida Hunda.. Main Nahi Karne Dungi
Tu Kon an Yaar... Dhakke Naal Hee aa Vadh Di an.. Ja Yaar ..
Teri Koi Gal Ni Kar RIHA .. https://t.co/MX4hwmKZPS
Teri Canada gang kuch bhi kar payegi ... Khalistan sirf tum logon ke dimaag ka jo empty space hai uska naam rahega, hum iss desh ke tukde nahin hone denge, karlo jitne chahe dangge aur strikes #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda https://t.co/sXkXMRMtxlKangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021
Oh Tera Kalli Da Ni Haiga DESH ...DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) February 3, 2021
Ki Ho Geya Tainu ...?
Kiney Bulekha Pa Ta Tainu ... ?
DESH SAREYA DA BHAI...
Hosh KAR Hosh ...
INDIA SADA V AA BHAI...
TU JA YAAR.. BORE NA KAR ... https://t.co/FyBkcM2h87
Desh sirf Bhartiyon ka hai, Khalistanion ka nahin, bol tu Khalistani nahin hai, please say you condemn fringe groups such as Khalistanis participating in protests. If you say this I will apologise and consider you a true patriot. Please say I am waiting #IndiaTogether https://t.co/toq3j4lPxDKangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021
Asi Bhai BHARAT DE NAAL AN..DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) February 3, 2021
Jo V Koi Galat Kar RIHA oh Gov. look Out Karugi.. Oh Ona Da Kam An..
Tu Te Mai Thodo decide Kara Ge ..
Mai Dekheya Tu Gilla Peen Pa Leni an Gal Da .. Teri Gal Mukdi ni..
Ja Yaar.. Baut Bore Kardi an Tu.. https://t.co/MpxWF50fdx
Mujhe pata tha tu kabhi nahin bolega ki tu Khalistani nahi hai, this is for everyone to see, bhed ki khaal mein bhediye... Jai Hind https://t.co/Zby730IOoPKangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021
Ley ...Eh Chaundi aa Bai Banda Ede Naal Sara Din Lagga RaheDILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) February 3, 2021
Asi BHARTI AN Tu Kalli Ni Bharti..
Apna Answer Aap Hee Bana Ke Khush Ho JANDI aa
Avey Na Certificate Chaki Fireya Kar Ke Kali Tu Hee Desh Bhakt an..
Wolf Jaee Na Hove Tan https://t.co/3iqkQWL0MQ
Also read: It's Rihanna vs Kangana on farm protests
Also read: Kangana Ranaut calls Greta Thunberg 'spoilt brat' for supporting farmers' protests
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today