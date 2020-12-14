Diljit Dosanjh takes a dig at those who criticised 'pizza langar' for farmers

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh, who has staunchly supported the biggest farmers' agitation in years, has now taken a dig at those who criticised farmers for having pizza at the protest site. Dosanjh questioned how farmers eating pizza instantly became news, while farmers consuming poison was never a concern. He shared a post that read, "Farmers consuming poison was never a concern but farmers eating pizza is news."



So far, the tweet has garnered around 70,000 likes and roughly 9,000 people have retweeted it.

Last week, around 400 pizzas were distributed at the Singhu borders where farmers have been protesting for more than two weeks against the three agricultural laws. A group of friends had organised "pizza langar" for farmers as they could not organise regular langar due to shortage of time.

The 'pizza langar' has since hogged headlines and garnered compliments from different quarters, and also brickbats from a certain section.

Shanbir Singh Sandhu, who organised the 'pizza langar' with his four friends had said that one of the reasons for organising such langar was to change the public perception about farmers.

The five friends have decided to organise another bigger langar, in which they could serve pizza, burger or something else.

Recently, Dosanjh also slammed Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for her tweet misidentifying an elderly Punjabi woman, who had joined farmers' protest, as Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh. In the war of words, several Bollywood celebrities, including Swara Bhaskar, Kubbra Sait and Richa Chadda supported Dosanjh.

