'Disrespecting our PM just for cheap publicity is not okay': Astro influencer faces backlash for using 'Modi' reference on vulgar photo post

Internet influencer Nidhi Chaudhary has faced backlash on social media after she included a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in some of her provocative pictures. In one post, she shared a photo of herself in revealing attire and captioned it, "Hello Modi ji."

This sparked significant outrage, with many users, including journalist Deepika Bhardwaj, condemning her behavior as unacceptable.

Nidhi Chaudhary claims to be an astrology expert who helps people with tarot readings and Vastu knowledge. She describes herself as an "Advocate, YouTuber, Psychic" on social media. However, her provocative posts have left many people confused about whether she is an astrology influencer or a porn star. One comment on her recent post stated, "Converting astrologer to porn star."

Hello Modi ji pic.twitter.com/xLiT5zBqKy — Nidhi Chaudhary (@thenidhii) October 24, 2024

The internet reacted strongly to her provocative photos and the 'Modi' reference, expressing concern that it was disrespectful to the Prime Minister. One user on X, named Roopenshu Pratap Singh, criticized her, saying, "It’s shameful to see people stooping so low, disrespecting our Prime Minister just for cheap publicity and attention on social media. Such baseless slander against the leader of the world’s largest democracy cannot be tolerated."

Another user labeled Nidhi's post and the 'Modi' reference as a "total disgrace," while another commented, "Resorting to such lowly tactics for publicity is truly shameful."

Behen ko apna OnlyFans announce kar dena chahiye kab tak Astro Vastu Tarot ke naam par logo ko bewkoof banayegi pic.twitter.com/nNfVLvbOi2 — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) October 23, 2024

Journalist Deepika Bhardwaj commented on Nidhi's posts, saying, "She is obsessed with objectifying herself, but then blames men. She should just announce her OnlyFans—how long will she fool people with her Astro Vastu Tarot?"

Kuch log ise moons ke liye follow karte hain



Kuch log nationalism ke liye



Fake Fanta dono ka hi tuchiya bana rahi hai pic.twitter.com/k1dczxuxRK — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) October 24, 2024

Deepika later recalled one of her previous posts about the issue of rape, where she said, "Men are raping women, men are raping men, and men are raping animals. Men on social media are also responsible for this. The disrespect shown towards women is pathetic."

The journalist highlighted the influencer's hypocrisy, saying, "Sorry. I have been watching her foolishness for a long time, and today I finally spoke up."