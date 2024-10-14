Diwali gifts raining! Chennai firm offers 28 bikes and 28 cars including Mercedes-Benz to employees

A Chennai-based steel design firm recently gained attention for an impressive gesture of employee appreciation. As part of their Diwali festivities, the company gifted 28 cars and 29 bikes to its staff, aiming to uplift morale and enhance productivity. This act of generosity turned many employees' dreams into reality. This gesture comes at a time when there are rising complaints about companies exploiting workers.

Team Detailing Solutions, a company specializing in structural steel design and detailing, has a small yet talented team of around 180 employees. Many of them come from humble backgrounds, making the Diwali gifts all the more impactful. The company gifted cars and bikes from top brands like Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and even Mercedes-Benz to reward their staff's dedication.

Managing Director Sridhar Kannan explained that these gifts were carefully chosen as a way to acknowledge the exceptional performance of the employees, rather than being a random gesture.

“We wanted to show our appreciation for their tireless efforts in driving the company’s success. We believe our employees are our greatest assets. Our employees have demonstrated exceptional commitment and dedication, and we are proud to recognise their achievements,” Kannan told Vartha Bharati.

This isn't the company's first instance of surprising its employees with generous gifts. In 2022, two senior staff members were given cars as a token of appreciation. However, this year, the gesture was on a much bigger scale, with many more employees receiving similar rewards.

“We have been gifting bikes to employees for years, and in 2022, we gifted cars to two senior colleagues. This year, we have gifted 28 cars. Some of them are Maruti Suzukis, Hyundais, and Mercedes-Benz,” Kannan explained.

In addition to these generous gifts, the company has also been helping employees in other ways, such as raising the wedding financial aid from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. Founded in 2005, the company allows workers to upgrade their vehicles if they wish to, by paying the difference in cost, according to a report by Times of India.

The company’s efforts are aimed at creating a positive work environment where employees feel appreciated and motivated. "Our goal is to uplift morale and boost productivity," Kannan explained, noting that their main focus is on employee growth and customer satisfaction.