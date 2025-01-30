‘Kismat ka doglapan mujhse se behtar kon jaanta hai?’ Ashneer Grover takes on new role as host of Rise and Fall 

Former Shark Tank India judge and entrepreneur Ashneer Grover is all set to return in a new avatar as the mastermind of another reality show Rise and Fall. Grover will host the reality show by MX Player where 16 contestants battle for power in a divided house.

In the teaser, the Bharat Pe founder explains the concept of the series, describing a building divided into two sections — powerful and rich people “who make the whole world dance” in the top section, and the poor in the bottom.

Playing on his famous one-liner from Shark Tank India Season 1, Ashneer added, “Lekin kismat ka doglapan mujhse behtar kaun jaanta hai? (Who knows the duality of destiny better than me?)”

Rise and Fall is an international show format, brought to India for the first time by Amazon MX Player. The show, an Indian adaptation of the similar British reality television series, gathers diverse contestants representing all sections of society in an iconic skyscraper.

This high-stakes competition will feature 16 contestants battling for power in a divided house, where social hierarchy and strategic gameplay determine their fate. They are split into two groups: Rulers and Workers. Rulers hold the power and the ability to control the workers - but their status is not permanent. In a series of twists and turns we see the powerful becoming powerless and vice-versa. The show promises high-stakes drama, power struggles offering a thrilling experience for viewers.

Rise and Fall is distributed by All3Media International and was originally a Studio Lambert and Motion Content Group series for Channel 4, UK.

The streaming platform is yet to disclose the exact launch date for the show, which will be produced by Banijay Asia. The show comes after Grover's stint as a judge on the first season of the popular reality television show Shark Tank India, which aired between December 2021-February 2022.