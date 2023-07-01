Domino's Pizza delivery man proposes to woman customer on chat; company initiates termination

A delivery guy associated with Domino’s Pizza chain in Uttar Pradesh has been terminated for misusing a woman customer's contact details and expressing his fondness for her after delivering her order. The incident came to light when a Twitter user shared her WhatsApp chat with the delivery executive named Kabir, who confessed his feelings for her.

Reportedly, the delivery guy wrote, "Sorry, my name is Kabir, yesterday I came to give you pizza, I am the same, I liked you." The move by the delivery personnel prompted Kanishka to narrate the incident on her social media platform.

“I want to ask if this is ethical to send a delivery guy so that he could get anyone’s number and address. Even if he liked me, this is not the way to confess. It means he has misused the number given to the company for delivery purposes," she wrote.

In her long Twitter thread, she also questioned about the reliability of the delivery agent's identity. She tweeted, “In chat - Kabir, In store - Mannu, and said that his email address identified him as “Kabir Bablu."

"If something happens to me & with my family after this post, Mr. Kabir & @dominos @dominos_india will be responsible," the user wrote, while also highlighting the lack of response by the company.

@dominos @dominos_india — kanishka 🇮🇳 (@KanishkaDadhich) June 30, 2023

Meanwhile, the company, in a detailed statement to News18, condemned the incident and revealed that the company had started the process to terminate him.

"We are deeply concerned to hear about this incident. As a responsible corporate entity, Domino’s India maintains an unequivocal commitment to a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of misconduct or harassment. Upon being apprised of the incident, we immediately delved into the matter. Guided by pertinent laws and our company’s policies, we have initiated the process to terminate the employment of the individual involved. We will provide our full cooperation with the concerned authorities in the investigation," the statement read.

Several netizens also reacted to the incident and said Domino's should take data protection seriously. "It’s quite inappropriate and unethical. Dominos should do a proper vetting of its employees and be very stringent about data protection of their customers," a user wrote.

"Totally unrivalled. I've stopped using Domino's because of this," another added. A third added, "Absolutely he has no right to breach into your private space."

The post has garnered over 4,350 likes and more than 950 retweets.

