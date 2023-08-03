‘Jailer’ vs 'OMG 2' trailer Twitter review: Filmgoers say Rajinikanth's movie looks more impressive than Akshay Kumar film

'Jailer' vs 'OMG 2' trailer Twitter reactions: In a bonanza for movie lovers, the trailers of Rajinikanth’s upcoming black comedy action film Jailer and Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film OMG 2 was released on YouTube this week. The trailer of Thalaivar’s upcoming film shows engaging in some power-packed action scenes. Rajinikanth can be seen playing a retired cop in the film whereas Jackie Shroff seems to be playing the lead antagonist opposite the Kollywood superstar.

Movie goers and Rajinikanth fans were excited about the upcoming Thalaivar film after its trailer dropped on Wednesday. “One and only Rajinikanth will reclaim his throne with Jailer BO rampage… extraordinary visuals… goosebumps all over… so happy for Nelson anna,” a Rajinikanth fan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

One and only #Superstar #Rajinikanth will reclaim his throne with #Jailer bo rampage .. extraordinary visuals.. goosebumps all over ..so happy for #Nelson anna — Ironman (@Ironman69989128) August 2, 2023

Another user wrote: “Wowowoow! Looks like a solid.come back for Nelson. This film has emotions embedded in it. A proper Superstar formula. :)”

Wowowoow! Looks like a solid.come back for Nelson. This film has emotions embedded in it. A proper Superstar formula. :) — viswakailash.c (@viswakailash) August 2, 2023

"Jailer Showcase Review: Good. Nothing much is revealed in the trailer and trailer cut is very similar to Doctor Trailer Cut. SuperstarRajinikanth looks too good. Casting Is Huge & Exciting. BGM as usual by Anirudh. Waiting (sic)," another user wrote.

#Jailer Showcase Review:



Good 👍



Nothing much is revealed in the trailer & trailer cut is very similar to #Doctor Trailer Cut 👌#SuperstarRajinikanth looks too good 👏



Casting Is Huge & Exciting 😁



BGM as usual by Anirudh 💥



Waiting 👍#JailerTrailer #JailerShowcase pic.twitter.com/WuiZZyliWs — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) August 2, 2023

Here are some other reactions to Jailer’s trailer

Before a fanbase starts branding us Vijay fans as giving negative review. Look around first and stop generalising based on few people. Everyone is appreciating #JailerTrailer. No one here has any personal vanmam. End of the day if cinema wins that's a win for Kollywood. — LEo's_TCᴮˡᵒᵒᵈʸ ˢʷᵉᵉᵗ (@Thalapa64732288) August 2, 2023 Trailer Review#Jailer >>>>> #OMG2 >>>>>>>#Gadar2

For the whole movie, it's too early too comment. Anyone can be good or all three can be big Blockbusters

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Believer (@Believer2202) August 3, 2023

#JailerShowcase on repeat mode..🔁

Tharamaana seigai…❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥



Laughs and whistle galore is what it’s gonna be.. #Jailer



Oru Alavukku mela nammakitta pechu kidayaathu.. Veechu thaan..🔥🔥



Baasha #Rajinikanth gets a flavorful #Nelson twist😎



Podra namma Alappara theme ah.. 🥁 pic.twitter.com/ejI7sXPhXC — The Illusionist (@JamesKL95) August 2, 2023

Watch Jailer trailer here

OMG 2’s trailer, on the other hand, was released on Thursday and opens with a voiceover in the backdrop of a galaxy where Lord Shiva asks Nandi to send somebody to help one of his disciples Kanti Sharan Mudgal (played by Pankaj Tripathi). It also goes onto feature the court battle between Mudgal and Yami Gautam’s character. in a good news for Ramayan fans, OMG 2 features Arun Govil, known most popularly for his portrayal as Lord Ram in the 1987 serial Ramayan, in a supporting role.

Soon after the trailer dropped, moviegoers were quick to share their reactions regarding the same. While Akshay Kumar’s performance in the trailer left netizens divided, they were pleasantly surprised by Arun Govil’s appearance and Pankaj Tripathi’s performance in the much-awaited OMG 2 trailer.

“The trailer is very impressive and I’m sure it will be received well by the audience, the beginning scene of Mahadev gave me chills. To be honest, the way they are going to present this topic won’t make conservative families uncomfortable,” a user wrote.

The trailer is very impressive and I'm sure it will be received well by the audience, the beginning scene of mahadev gave me chills.tbh the way they are going to present this topic won't make conservative families uncomfortable. #OMG2Trailer HarHarMahadevpic.twitter.com/uQXbQ3qrsj — ＲＯＭＥＯ👑 (@iromeostark) August 3, 2023

Another cinegoer, however, begged to differ and said: “This looks bad. Akshay should simply retire. We are tired of seeing the same acting and same creepy smile. This will be another flop for him”.

This looks bad. Akshay should simply retire. We are tired of seeing the same acting and same creepy smile. This will be another flop for him. https://t.co/j3Tx15zGfC — Rajeev (@AttitudeKnight) August 3, 2023

Another user wrote: “Trailer is decent but Akshay isn’t convincing in his character. How long is he going to do the same acting and same dialogue delivery for every character?”

Trailer is decent but Akshay isn't convincing in his character. How long is he going to do the same acting and same dialogue delivery for every character. #OMG2Trailer https://t.co/0usDwejLxp — Ruchi (@__shantipriya_) August 3, 2023

Here are some more reactions on OMG 2 trailer

Aare humare Arun Govil ji to headmaster nikle school ke😁💥#OMG2Trailer pic.twitter.com/JmuiCjC5zv — Pranjal (@RealPranjal93) August 3, 2023

Goosebumps Man 😳😳😳#OMG2Trailer Out Now The Entry https://t.co/mDHL6VSCYP — Siddharth Bharada (@Siddhar66028051) August 3, 2023

But awaz shuru wali bhi inhi ki hai.. mày be in double role — Rawnikk (@R920634048R9) August 3, 2023

#OMG2Trailer is all about only #PankajTripathi .

A 3 minutes trailer have merely 30 seconds of #AkshayKumar presence.

This is totally unfair for talented actors like pankaj tripathi that credit of his movie is given to someone else.

Content is OTT friendly and if they want to… https://t.co/PDyxzWODTB — Aju Bhai (SRK Riyadh Fan Account) (@Ajukhan111) August 3, 2023

I think it could have more convincing plot cz here we are talking about Shiva who is bold &quiet at the same time- honestly , I've related well with #shivshaktioncolors then this movie trailer#happyliving#OMG2 #OMG2InTheatresAug11 https://t.co/s4Xbl9zvEx August 3, 2023

Watch OMG 2 trailer here

Jailer story, cast

Jailer focuses on a strict yet empathetic jailer Muthuvel Pandian who finds that a gang is trying to rescue their leader from prison and sets out to stop them. The Nelson Dilipkumar directed film features Rajinikanth, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannah Bhatia, Shivarajkumar, Vinayakan, Vasanth Ravi, and Yogi Babu in important roles.

OMG 2 story, cast

OMG 2 focuses on Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a staunch devotee of Lord Shiva, whose son is blamed for immoral conduct and thrown out of the school. After this, Mudgal decides to go the legal route and take on everyone responsible for the crisis in his family. The film features Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Arun Govil, Pawan Malhotra, and Govind Namdev in significant roles.

Jailer vs OMG 2 release date

OMG 2 will find it challenging to make huge bucks at the ticket counters as Rajinikanth’s Jailer is hitting theatres on August 10. Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 will release on August 11 alongwith Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2.

