'Dreams to make it as big as Chaayos': Meet English Literature post-grad who quit British Council job to run a tea-stall

It's not every day that you encounter a highly qualified individual with a strong educational background running a small tea stall -- especially in a country like India.

Enters Sharmistha Ghosh, a small tea stall operator, who has a dream to build a large chai-cafe chain someday. A postgraduate in English literature, Ghosh operates a small tea stall on wheels (popularly called Raydee) in Delhi Cantt’s Gopinath Bazar.

Ghosh, who previously worked with British Council Library and quit her job to set up a tea stall, has a vision and a dream to make her tea stall as big as Chaayos -- the popular tea cafe chain located all over the country.

The story of Ghosh was shared by retired Brigadier Indian Army Sanjay Khanna on LinkedIn. "I got curious and enquired from her the reason for doing so. She mentioned that she has a vision and dream to make it as big as Chaayos, the famous tea set up which is located all over," he posted.

Interestingly, Ghosh's friend Bhavna Rao working with Lufthansa is also a joint partner in operating this small Chai stall. Both Ghosh and Rao come together in the evening and operate from a small temporary structure after which they go back.

"I am writing this post and also posting this photo with her permission as I feel that there is nothing to be called low or small job and such people must be highlighted to motivate others," Khanna said, adding that one must have the passion and integrity to work towards their dream to make it come true.

"I have come across many highly qualified youths who are in despair and are on the lookout for an appropriate job commensurate to professional stature. This message goes out to them. I strongly feel that one must not keep thinking of high qualifications and a high-end job but think of small ways and means to achieve and flourish in the longer run," he concluded.

The post has garnered close to 30,000 likes on the platform so far and about 600 reposts. It has drawn the attention of people on the social networking platform who have called the story very 'inspiring.'

"I completely agree with your sentiment that no job is small or big, and it's important to have a dream and the passion to pursue it. The story of Sharmistha Ghosh and Bhavna Rao is truly inspiring and shows that with hard work and determination, anything is possible," a LinkedIn user wrote.

"Thank you for sharing such a wonderful story. This needs real determination, grit, and a clear vision to start and scale. She looks very clear on her dream, there is nothing called small. One only needs to take one step ahead she has already done that," wrote another.

"This is so inspiring and beautiful. I too will try to spot her in Gopinath Bazar soon if her area of operating remains the same," another said.

