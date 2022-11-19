Drishyam 2 box office Day 1 collection: Ajay Devgan film breaks Ram Setu, Tanhaji record, earns Rs 15.38 crore

Drishyam 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, had the second biggest opening for Bollywood in 2022. The movie, which was released on Friday, earned Rs. 15.38 crore on its first day at the domestic box office. Drishyam 2 has also outperformed Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu in its first day at the box office.\



Drishyam 2 was one of the year's most anticipated films. It is a remake of the same-named Malayalam film from 2021, as well as the sequel to Drishyam, a film that not only piqued the interest of critics but also did remarkably well at the box office in 2015.



Drishyam 2 also features Ishita Dutta, Akshay Khanna, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran under the direction of Abhishek Pathak. The mysterious tale of Vijay Salgaonkar and his family is featured in Drishyam 2, which stars Ajay Devgn. In the movie, Tabu returned to the role of Inspector General of Police Meera Deshmukh. The movie came out on November 18.



Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a poster of the movie on Twitter. "Drishyam 2 REJUVENATES the industry that was going through a turbulent phase after a string of failures… Takes a FLYING START on Day 1 – SECOND BIGGEST START of 2022 [outright Hindi films] * Rs 50 crore plus weekend on the cards. Friday Rs 15.38 crore. India biz (business)," he tweeted.

In the popular 2015 movie Drishyam, Ajay's Vijay character fooled everyone into thinking that his family had taken a vacation, which was actually a brilliant scheme to prevent his family from being charged with murder. Ajay returned to the sequel to continue in Vijay's place. The journey that the story reveals make the audience wonder if there is a way for him to escape this time. The first segment, Drishyam, was a reimagining of the same-titled Malayalam film from 2013, which starred Mohanlal in the lead role.

