 Drishyam to be remade in Korean language after releasing in 4 Indian languages

Drishyam, a very popular film in India is set to make its entry in Korea with a remake in the Korean language. For that to happen, Indian production banner Panorama Studios has announced a partnership with Anthology Studios from South Korea for the remake of the film’s franchise in Korea.

The studios announced the news at the India Pavilion at the present Cannes Film Festival, with their respective heads Kumar Mangat Pathak and Jay Choi in attendance.

The decision to remake in the Korean language was taken after looking at the success of the film in four languages: Drishya (2014) in Kannada, Drushyam (2014) in Telugu, Papanasam (2015) in Tamil, and Drishyam (2015) in Hindi.

Drishyam is a Malayalam crime thriller that follows Georgekutty (Mohanlal) and his family after Varun Prabhakar, the son of IG Geetha Prabhakar, goes missing. Jeethu Joseph wrote and directed the 2013 film.

According to the project's makers, this is the first time a Hindi film has been officially recreated in Korean. Pathak, who has purchased several language rights for Drishyam, expressed excitement about bringing the film franchise to South Korea.

“I’m excited that the Drishyam franchise is being made in Korean, a first for a Hindi film. This will not only increase its reach outside India but will also put Hindi cinema on the global map. All these years, we have been inspired by Korean fare, and now they have found a muse in one of our films. What can be a bigger achievement for the Indian film fraternity,” the producer said in a statement.

Choi, who co-founded Anthology Studios with Parasite star Song Kang-ho and award-winning filmmaker Kim Jee-Woon, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership.

“We are thrilled to have an opportunity to remake a massively successful Hindi film with a touch of originality from Korean cinema. And the remake has greater significance as the first major co-production between Korea and India. Through our partnership, we will be able to bring the best of both Indian and Korean cinema and make a meaningful remake that is as excellent as the original,” Choi added.

U.S.-based Jack Nguyen, former Warner Bros executive, will serve as executive producer on the Korean remake of Drishyam. Nguyen has worked with Pathak on the WB-produced comedy Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge and with Choi on the critically-acclaimed blockbuster drama Age of Shadows starring Song.

“I have history with and the utmost respect for these highly-regarded producers so it was a natural fit for me to bring them together to collaborate on a great story in Drishyam. I’m excited to help them make history with this first-of-its-kind Indian-Korean co-production,” added Nguyen.

