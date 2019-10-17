Drunk man jumps inside lion enclosure in Delhi zoo; escapes unhurt

In a bizzare turn of events, a man jumped inside the enclosure of a lion in the Delhi zoo on Thursday afternoon. He was brought out unhurt as the alert zoo staff acted quickly and tranquillised the animal.

Rehan Khan, a native of Bihar's Champaran district, was in an inebriated state, Delhi Zoo sources said. The zoo staff caught him and handed over to the police, they added.

The incident happened around 12:30 pm. Khan jumped over the cage and went to sit in front of the lion. The situation is under control now, they said.

"Rehan Khan jumped into lion's enclosure, guards tried to stop him. He kept saying,'I've come to die,don't rescue me.' We all rushed to the spot, gave him a ladder but he did not listen. Then we tranquilised the lion and rescued him," Riyaz Ahmed Khan, PRO, National Zoological Park, Delhi, told ANI.

#WATCH Delhi: A man entered into enclosure of a lion at Delhi Zoo after climbing its metal grille. He was later brought out safely. DCP(Southeast)says "He's Rehan Khan, a 28-yr-old man from Bihar. He seems to be mentally unstable.He was immediately brought out without any injury" pic.twitter.com/t5n6bfPx7p ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2019

(With agencies input)