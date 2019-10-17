scorecardresearch
Drunk man jumps inside lion enclosure in Delhi zoo; escapes unhurt

Rehan Khan, a native of Bihar's Champaran district, was in an inebriated state, they said. The zoo staff caught him and handed over to the police

The lion was tranquillised and the man was brought out of the enclosure unhurt. Representational image The lion was tranquillised and the man was brought out of the enclosure unhurt. Representational image

In a bizzare turn of events, a man jumped inside the enclosure of a lion in the Delhi zoo on Thursday afternoon. He was brought out unhurt as the alert zoo staff acted quickly and tranquillised the animal.

Rehan Khan, a native of Bihar's Champaran district, was in an inebriated state, Delhi Zoo sources said. The zoo staff caught him and handed over to the police, they added.

The incident happened around 12:30 pm. Khan jumped over the cage and went to sit in front of the lion. The situation is under control now, they said.

"Rehan Khan jumped into lion's enclosure, guards tried to stop him. He kept saying,'I've come to die,don't rescue me.' We all rushed to the spot, gave him a ladder but he did not listen. Then we tranquilised the lion and rescued him," Riyaz Ahmed Khan, PRO, National Zoological Park, Delhi, told ANI.

(With agencies input)

