DU Admission 2020: College of Vocational Studies releases first cut-off list

Delhi University's College of Vocational Studies has released the first DU admission cut-off list for admission into various courses for 2020. The CVS cut-off list can be found online on its official website. The admission process would be online for eligible candidates. For candidates seeking admission into DU, it must be kept in mind that the calculation of marks is based on the 'best of four' subjects.

The official statement said that the Delhi University Admission process is completely online for the 2020-21 academic session. It has also asked interested and eligible candidates to refer to the University of Delhi E-Bulletin of Information and College E-Bulletin of Information on the college and Delhi University website for detailed terms and conditions for DU admission 2020.

DU CVS has put up the eligible marks for students who are applying. The highest cut-off marks -- 96.5 per cent -- have been listed for general category students applying to B.Com (Hons) and B.A. (Hons) in Economics, Computer Science (with PCM) and English.

Candidates who fulfill the cut-off requirements would be able to proceed with the admission process. Eligible candidates who wish to take admission must pay the fee between October 12 and 16.

Applicants must provide their Class 10 certificate indicating date of birth and parents' names, and Class 12 mark-sheet. SC/ST/OBC/EWS/CW/KM students must provide their certificate issued by a competent authority. EWS students must provide an income certificate along with the EWS certificate.

Also read: Delhi University to announce cut-offs for UG courses on October 10

Also read: UGC issues list of 24 fake universities; how to check if your institution is valid